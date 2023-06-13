Redfall Gets A Massive 32GB Patch Packed With A Slew Of Bug Fixes And Gameplay Changes
Back in the mid-1990s, a fellow named Jason Schreiber said something very clever to a gaming magazine: "a good game is only late until it ships, but a bad game is bad forever." To some degree, that's still true—first impressions are important, and there are probably a lot of people who will never give Redfall a chance, no matter how good it becomes, because of the (well-deserved) terrible launch coverage.
However, in the modern era, it's possible to reverse the fortunes of a badly-launched game. Hello Games' No Man's Sky is the canonical example, but let's not forget the improvements to CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077, either. With that in mind, we look with hopeful eyes toward Redfall's future. The game's first patch is here, finally, and it's a doozy. Redfall update 1.1 comes in at a weighty 32GB, but the size is perhaps unsurprising considering that it seems to touch nearly every aspect of the game.
The patch notes are long and include a lot of statements like "enemies are no longer able to shoot through walls" and "players can now proceed past the menu". Perhaps those kinds of patch notes are indicative of the state in which the game launched, but either way, Arkane Austin seems committed to fixing up the title.
The message from Redfall's developers.
Actually, at the top of the patch notes, there's a short note from the developer that says "building a play space this large has been humbling to say the least." The developer once again acknowledges the title's failings—Arkane already published an apology for the game's state at launch—and says that it is working to address player feedback in enemy AI responsiveness, enemy encounter frequency, vampire combat efficiency, and the game's overall graphical fidelity.
Despite the huge patch and the long list of patch notes, the note describes today's update as "a lot of incremental fixes." However, the developer also promises more updates in the future, including the addition of a 60 FPS performance mode on the Xbox consoles.
If you're a Redfall player who was perturbed by some particular problem, you can peruse the patch notes on Bethesda's website to see if it's patched up. If, instead, you're a prospective vampire hunter, now could be the best time to try out the title—but we wouldn't blame you if you wanted to wait for a few more patches.