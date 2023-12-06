Redesigned GeForce RTX 4090 Is Reportedly Still Outbound To China After US Warning









This situation puts NVIDIA in a tough spot, since revenue loss is a big detriment to their overall modus operandi. The market can react in waves, so NVIDIA plans to reap as much positives from this AI uplift as it can. On the other hand, NVIDIA is dealing with national-security and the United States Government, which will supersede any desire they have as a singular company.



According to "Our plan now is to continue to work with the government to come up with a new set of products that comply with the new regulations that have certain limits." This will be a wise move, as government officials will have the ban hammer at the ready for any surprise products that intend to skirt regulations. While the GeForce RTX 4090 is unmistakably a gaming GPU, it serves a purpose as a data center AI powerhouse as well. Add to that the difficulty in acquiring data center products from NVIDIA, and it becomes a strong alternative choice for the rampant market growth.This situation puts NVIDIA in a tough spot, since revenue loss is a big detriment to their overall modus operandi. The market can react in waves, so NVIDIA plans to reap as much positives from this AI uplift as it can. On the other hand, NVIDIA is dealing with national-security and the United States Government, which will supersede any desire they have as a singular company.According to CEO Huang

While NVIDIA was not directly named, nor was any specific product, it is clear the GPU designer is the intended target. NVIDIA has been enjoying an unprecedented boom of GPU demand in the data center sector. With historic profit levels and what seems like endless demand, the incentive for keeping sales going is certainly there.The GeForce RTX 4090D, recently rumored to be a Chinese-market only release, seems to be on its way still. It will likely use a more cut-down version of the AD102 GPU that lives inside the full-fat GeForce RTX 4090. This will allow it to ride under the radar of regulations, which is why it may have been the product that drew the attention of officials.