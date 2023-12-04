US Issues Apparent Warning To NVIDIA Over Redesigned Chip Shipments To China





While speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, Raimondo said, “We cannot let China get these chips. Period. We’re going to deny them our most cutting-edge technology."







She seemed specifically reference NVIDIA without outright referring to the firm by its name, mentioning that if a company makes a chip design for the Chinese market that still empowers their AI development then her department will place controls on that product the very next day. The comment is notable because it follows recent rumors that NVIDIA is releasing a GeForce RTX 4090 Dragon Edition graphics card in China with a different GPU than what's found in other RTX 4090 cards.



