Reddit's AI-Powered Ads To Highlight Positive Community Comments

by Aaron LeongWednesday, June 18, 2025, 11:35 AM EDT
Aiming to transform user-generated content into actionable marketing ads, Reddit unveiled its "Community Intelligence" suite this week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. This AI-powered platform promises to redefine how advertisers connect with their audiences by leveraging the vast and real (and only positive) conversations happening across Reddit's nearly two decades of posts and comments.

At the core of Reddit Community Intelligence are two new products, both currently in alpha testing—Reddit Insights and Conversation Summary Add-ons:
  • Reddit Insights acts as an AI-driven social listening tool, sifting through Reddit's massive archive of over 22 billion posts and comments to deliver real-time, targeted insights to marketers. The goal is for any brand to be able to instantly gauge public sentiment on a new product, identify emerging cultural trends, or even test creative concepts before launching a full-blown campaign—all by using unfiltered Redditors opinions, for better or for worse.
  • Conversation Summary Add-ons integrates positive, relevant user discussions directly beneath brand advertisements. This means that, say, a car advertisement might feature a succinct, AI-generated summary of Redditors' positive experiences with the vehicle, alongside links to the original discussions. Early tests for this feature have shown a 19% higher click-through rate compared to standard image ads. Electric vehicle maker Lucid, an early adopter, used the add-ons to highlight discussions about their Lucid Air and Gravity SUV, providing potential customers with genuine peer perspectives.
Reddit's move into AI-powered advertising comes as the platform, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, faces increasing pressure to demonstrate its advertising viability following its March 2024 IPO. While competitors like Meta and TikTok rely on complex algorithms for ad creation and targeting, Reddit is hoping to carve out a niche by emphasizing authentic data-driven ads at scale.

Jen Wong, Reddit's Chief Operating Officer, articulated the company's vision at Cannes, stating, "In a world increasingly flattened by AI, the value of human content on our platform only grows. With Reddit Community Intelligence, we're not just surfacing insights and conversations; we're offering deep context, perspective, and the voice of real people at scale." The success of Reddit Community Intelligence will hinge on the company's ability to balance its commercial aspirations with the unique, community-driven essence that defines the platform.
Tags:  Ads, Reddit, AI, (nyse:rddt)
