Reddit's IPO Filing Reveals A $91M Loss And An Investing Twist





The SEC published the Reddit, Inc. Form S-1 Registration Statement, reflecting this sentiment and some other interesting details about the company. For example, we now know that Reddit employs 2,013 people nicknamed Snoos, 1,619 of whom are based in the United States.





Regarding the business and financials, Reddit saw a $137.3 million increase (up 21%) in revenue to a little over $804 million from 2022 to the end of 2023 on December 31st. However, Reddit also reported an overall loss of 11% for 2023, with one of the biggest spending areas being “Research and development” ringing up at $438.3 million. This R&D is up 20% since last year, though “primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs, which was driven mainly by an increase in salaries and an increase in headcount of 7%, and an increase in infrastructure costs to support our growth strategy.”



