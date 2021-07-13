Red Dead Redemption 2 Blood Money Update Brings New Crimes And NVIDIA DLSS To The Wild West





Crime never pays unless you are playing Red Dead Redemption 2 with the new Blood Money update, allowing players to “venture into the criminal underworld of the west.” There is a lot to cover in this update, so let’s giddy up!





Guido Martelli



Besides the train robberies, theft, and murder, there is also a new “Quick Draw Club,” a “new series of rapid-fire passes in consecutive installments over the months ahead.” Getting into the Quick Draw Club gets you special rewards, bonuses, and items for living outside the law. Each pass has 25 ranks and costs 25 gold bars, which can be recouped by completing all the pass ranks. With each consecutive pass you then purchase, you earn extra perks until you get all four, whereafter you will get the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.









There will also be new clothes and accessories, weekly events, hired gun kits, and much more; but, what has us most excited is that DLSS is now included in Red Dead Redemption 2. DLSS, or Deep-Learning Super Sampling, is NVIDIA ’s AI rendering technology that upscales frames to have higher quality at lower performance costs.







