CATEGORIES
home News

Red Dead Redemption Leak Hints A PC Port For The Original Hit Is Coming To Steam

by Zak KillianWednesday, September 18, 2024, 02:43 PM EDT
hero reddeadredemption wallpaper
The Rockstar Games Launcher on PC just got another update yesterday, and along with the patch came down yet more evidence of a forthcoming release for the first Red Dead Redemption game on PC. We knew this was happening; the same fellow who sniffed out the new evidence, found strings buried in the Rockstar Launcher proving it back in May.

rdr pc strings
Strings previously found in the Rockstar launcher that also appeared on the PlayStation store.

What we didn't know was whether it would be coming to Steam, or restricted to Rockstar's own game launcher. This is a big deal to many players for a few reasons. Playing Rockstar's games requires you to have the Rockstar Game Launcher installed regardless of what storefront you use, but having all of your games in one library is extremely convenient, and if there's a dispute between gamers and the game publisher, Valve has a much bigger stick to swing in favor of consumers.

tez2 rockstar rdr1 steam leak

Well, the specific data found in the launcher update was the metadata for the Steam release of Rockstar's second cowboy game. There's nothing to see in the repositories for the game yet; SteamDB simply records the Steam ID as "Unknown App" and the only thing in the update history is that the ID was created. The Steam App ID was clearly listed in the Rockstar Games Launcher update files, though, so we feel pretty confident that John Marston's big adventure is finally coming to its proper home on the PC.

auxy rdr1 xenia 1440p
Red Dead Redemption running in Yuzu at 1440p (4x resolution). Screenshot provided by auxy.

There is some discussion to be had surrounding the idea of purchasing a re-release of this game. Red Dead Redemption originally came out in 2010, nearly 15 years ago. We're very happy to see classic console games come to the PC for the sake of preservation, but it must be said that many of us who enjoyed this game back in the day still have our game discs. Emulation for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 is mature enough at this point that PC gamers can enjoy the game that way, and even use enhancements like boosted resolution and frame rate.

punkjesus666 rdr 4k xenia
The game still looks great, seen here at 4K in Xenia. Image: PunkJesus666 on YouTube

No word on whether the PC release will include any particular enhancements or PC-specific features, but we hope it at least gets keyboard and mouse support alongside a few accessibility settings, like an FOV slider. That alone would make it worth the purchase, but it would be even better if the PC release enjoys an increase in texture resolution or other upgrades. We're not holding our collective breath, though, considering that the PS4 and Nintendo Switch releases of the game last year came with no such enhancements.
Tags:  Gaming, PC gaming, Rockstar Games, red dead redemption
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment