GTA 6 Avoids Launch Delay But Take-Two Still Mum On PC Release





Believe it or not, it's already been eight months since Rockstar Games delighted gamers with a trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI , which has been viewed well over 204 million times, with 11 million thumbs up votes. That means we're eight months closer to launch for one of the most highly anticipated games of the decade, if not ever. To that end, Take-Two Interactive shared a positive update in its latest earnings materials—as of this moment, the plan remains to launch GTA 6 in Fall of 2025.





It's a confirmation of a narrowed release time frame that Take-Two revealed a few months ago. The trailer (embedded below) only mentioned that the game was "coming 2025" without pinpointing a more specific time frame. For reference, the Fall season runs from September 22 to December 21.









Delays can and often do happen, though, so it wouldn't have been the least bit surprising if Take-Take announced it was pushing back the launch. Instead, it doubled down on the fall 2025 launch in a presentation slide for investors, while also noting that the Grand Theft Auto franchise as a whole has sold 430 million units, making it "one of the most successful, iconic, and critically acclaimed brands in all of entertainment." No argument there.









Beyond the fall release confirmation , however, Take-Two is reluctant to share any further information, possibly because the hype train is speeding down the rails just fine without any further effort on the publisher's part. During an earnings call, an analyst asked if GTA 6 was "still in the midst of core development" and whether or not it was "approaching the testing stage," both of which are fair questions.





"First of all, where we would be in-depth would be title-specific. So, at this stage of the game, it really would vary depending on the title. There's really no cookie-cutter answer to your question. But in any case, it's not the kind of insight that we would give with regard to any specific development that's going on at the company," said Strauss H. Zelnick, chairman and chief executive officer at Take-Two.





The other big question is when players can expect GTA 6 to arrive on PC, as historically PC ports have come long after GTA games have launched on console. No analyst felt compelled to ask the question during the earnings call, and Take-Two didn't provide any clues in its earnings materials.





For reference, Grand Theft Auto V released to console (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3) on September 17, 2013. A polished version followed for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 18, 2014, and then finally a PC port came to fruition on April 14, 2015, over a year and a half after making an initial debut on console.





The release gap between console and PC was much shorter for Grand Theft Auto IV, which launched to Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 on April 28, 2008, followed by a PC release a little over seven months later on December 2.

