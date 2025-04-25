CATEGORIES
Goodbye Wrist Strain? Razer's New Vertical Gaming Mouse Targets Office Comfort

by Paul LillyFriday, April 25, 2025, 09:40 AM EDT
Person using Razer's Pro Click V2 Verticial Edition mouse.
It's not the least bit unusual for Razer to announce a new gaming mouse. But a vertical rodent (like Logitech is prone to release) for both work and play? That's something Razer has never done before...until now. Meet the Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition, which Razer is launching alongside its regular (read: non-vertical) Pro Click V2, both of which are wireless mice built to boost productivity while maintaining a gaming edge.

Venturing into the office space is not entirely new to Razer, though this is the first time it's released a wireless vertical mouse. Razer said it designed the ergonomic rodent with a 71.7-degree angle to mimic a natural handshake grip, which in turn is supposed to reduce strain during long work and/or play sessions. It also has an extended thumb rest to help keep the hand relaxed.


Built for right-handed users, the vertical mouse doesn't sacrifice gaming chops to focus on productivity. It features Razer's Pro Focus optical sensor with a 30,000 dpi, which is more than enough to fling the cursor across an Excel sheet or PowerPoint presentation.

Razer Pro Click V2 Pro Vertical Edition mouse on a gray surface.

It also boasts eight programmable buttons, mechanical switches rated for 60 million clicks, 2.4GHz 'HyperSpeed' and Bluetooth wireless support, USB-C for wired use and to charge the mouse, up to 6 months of battery, and of course RGB lighting in the form of an under glow. The mouse weighs 150 grams.

The regular Pro Click V2 is also "focused on boosting productivity with gaming-grade technologies," with most of the same specs as its vertical counterpart. That includes the same 30,000 dpi sensor and wireless connectivity options, albeit battery life is rated at up to 3.5 months.

It's also built for right-handed users and has a 30-degree tilted angle to encourage a neutral posture.

"Shaped to fit the hand’s natural resting position, its near-perfect contours provide a comfortable hold. Rubberized side grips with an extended thumb rest add comfort while supporting better wrist posture, reducing injury risks," Razer says.

Of course, this is 2025 so practically nothing gets announced with an AI angle. In this case, Razer is touting these as the first rodents to integrate Razer AI Prompt Master, which offers quick access to third-party AI services like ChatGPT with a press of a button.

Razer Pro Click V2 and Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition mice on a gray surface.

The Razer Pro Click V2 Vertical Edition mouse is available now for $119.99 at Amazon, while the Razer Pro Click V2 is priced at $99.99 and available exclusively at Razer's webstore.

Tags:  Razer, Mouse, pro click v2, pro click v2 vertical edition
