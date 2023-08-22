Razer Teams Up With Gillette On Shaving Razors For Gamers, What No RGB?





It took a minute, but Razer can add an actual razor to its arsenal of gaming gear . No, it won't increase your framerates or give you faster reaction times in competitive esports titles, but you can at least look well groomed for your next livestream. Even more surprising than Razer venturing in the razor market, however, is the lack of RGB lighting. Say what, now!?





There's also a missed opportunity here to release an electric shaving mouse like the one Razer teased as an April Fools' Day gag a few months ago (speaking of which, we're still waiting on the Razer Toaster to become a real thing). That might have been too wild of a concept for Razer's collaboration with Gillette. So instead, the two teamed up on a manual, five-blade razor coated in acid green and plastered with Razer's iconic logo.





"Razer, an elite gaming company, and Gillette, the world’s leading razor brand, is not just a naming coincidence," said Daniel Ordonez, Global Brand Franchise Leader for Gillette. "We’ve been fans of Razer with its cutting-edge technology for a long time; it’s a brand that everyone recognizes in both gaming and technology. We’re thrilled to elevate the shaving and gaming experience through this exciting venture, marking a new step for us in gaming culture. Men worldwide will enjoy our latest collaboration—the perfect combination of form, function, and design."









In a press release announcing the collaboration, Gillette gushed about it and Razer having had a long admiration for one another. Apparently this joint effort has been brewing for years, with the two firms running into each other at events and "occupying the same spaces in gaming."







The response to the "Razer Razer" April Fools' video also played a role in making this happen.





"After Razer Razer was introduced on April Fools' Day, we’ve been inundated with requests to design one. We’re excited to give our fans what they asked for," explained Ayesha Durante, VP, Global Head of Marketing at Razer. "This collaboration between two powerhouses has resulted in a co-created design, featuring the best of Razer and Gillette, with a focus on quality and performance."











