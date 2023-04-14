Razer Stream Controller X Arrives At The Right Price To Challenge Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2
Razer is back with another iteration of its all-in-one controller for streaming and content creation in a similar compact form factor with more than a dozen LCD buttons, but the new Stream Controller X arrives with a much cheaper price tag. As such, it's a more competitive alternative to Elgato's similar-looking Stream Deck MK.2.
Like Elgato's popular solution, Razer's Stream Controller X serves up 15 programmable LCD buttons arranged in a 3 x 5 grid (or 5 x 3 grid, you can argue in the comments section over which one is correct). It's also once again powered by Loupedeck Software, though unlike the original Stream Controller, the new X model is not essentially a rebadge.
"With access to Loupedeck's UI, streamers can effortlessly install popular applications, plugins, and even emotes to further enhance their streaming experience. Streamers can also easily drag and drop preferred applications via the Loupedeck Marketplace, for endless customizability," Razer explains.
Some of those plugins include Spotify, Philips Hue, Adobe Photoshop, and Voicemod. Likewise, the Stream Controller X boasts compatibility with the more popular streaming platforms, such as OBS Studio, Twitch, Streamlabs, Adobe Premiere Pro, and so forth.
Users can create custom profiles for different tasks and/or select from several native profiles with premade macros and functions, and then switch between them with ease. And for those who are so inclined, streamers can leverage matching themes and animated GIF icons.
"Each button can be programmed as multi-link macro functions to automate synchronized processes, increasing productivity and streamlining daily tasks. With creative customizations, users can quickly take screenshots or record on stream, making it easier to share their highlights with their audiences," Razer says.
The Stream Controller X is available now direct from Razer for $149.99, which is the same price as Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2. It's also significantly cheaper than the original Stream Controller with 12 haptic keys, 6 analog dials, and 8 programmable buttons, which can be found on Amazon for $269.99.