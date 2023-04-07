Razer Blade Gaming Laptop Deals Deliver Sharp Savings Up To $1,000 Off





Easter is just around the corner and for those who celebrate the holiday, that means a basket full of candy, plastic eggs, and perhaps a few small gifts await. If you're looking for something that will really make you hoppy, though, then excuse the pun and check out these deals with huge savings on select Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops.





Razer Blade 15 with a blistering-fast 360Hz display (1080p). It's on sale for $1,999 on Amazon (scroll down and select Amazon as the seller, as a marketplace seller with a higher price shows up by default), which represents a massive $1,000 discount over MSRP. And yes, it was selling for its full retail as recently as last November before dropping a few hundred bucks and is now available for its lowest price ever. The biggest discount applies to thewith a blistering-fast 360Hz display (1080p). It's on sale for(scroll down and select Amazon as the seller, as a marketplace seller with a higher price shows up by default), which represents a massive $1,000 discount over MSRP. And yes, it was selling for its full retail as recently as last November before dropping a few hundred bucks and is now available for its lowest price ever.





This configuration also pairs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H processor with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. That's a solid one-two combo for gaming, content creation, productivity, and of course general-purpose computing chores.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, and a decent selection of ports wrapped in a sleek CNC aluminum chassis.









Razer Blade 15 with OLED panel. It's currently on sale for $2,599 on Amazon, which is $700 below its list price. While it's been a few months since this model sold for its full MSRP, the sale price is the lowest it's ever been. If you have more loot to spend, you can step up to apanel. It's currently on sale for, which is $700 below its list price. While it's been a few months since this model sold for its full MSRP, the sale price is the lowest it's ever been.





In addition to leveraging an OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, it also bumps up the processor to a Core i9-12900H for a bit more compute muscle.





Other specs remain the same, including a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and so forth.









updated Razer Blade 15 configured with QHD display at 240Hz, Core i7-13800H processor, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD for $2,799 on Amazon, or with a GeForce RTX 4060 for $2,499. The discounts arrive as Razer pushes out updated models that pair 13th Gen Core Raptor Lake CPUs with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics. For example, you can snag anconfigured with QHD display at 240Hz, Core i7-13800H processor, GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD for, or with a GeForce RTX 4060 for





Here are some other non-Razer gaming laptop deals...