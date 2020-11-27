Razer Peripherals And Laptops Black Friday Deals Are HOT At Up To 54 Percent Off

Black Friday is finally here, and while retailers got an early jump on the sales season as they always do, the floodgates on savings have officially opened. And as they are prone to do every year, Razer is getting in on the festivities. Over on Amazon, there are several gaming peripherals marked down, as well as a few Razer Blade 15 laptops.





Razer BlackWidow Elite (pictured above) is a great mechanical gaming keyboard, and is on sale for $84.99 at Amazon (down from $169.99). Your mileage will vary when it comes peripherals, but for what it is worth, I have been hammering away on a BlackWidow Ultimate since 2014, without issue.





Razer Yellow switches for $84.99 at Amazon. It's the same keyboard, but the switches are linear (instead of tactile), and also on the quieter side. This one has customizable RGB lighting, a magnetic wrist rest, USB pass-through, and dedicated media keys, including a multi-function dial in the upper-right corner. As linked, it is configured with Razer's own Orange key switches. These are tactile and relatively quiet. There is also a version of this keyboard with. It's the same keyboard, but the switches are linear (instead of tactile), and also on the quieter side.





Other peripherals on sale include...

Save Up To $350 On A Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop For Black Friday









Razer Blade 15 with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor and GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU for (save $200). That is a potent foundation, with a 6-core/12-thread CPU capable of boosting to 5GHz, paired with a GPU with dedicated RT core to handle ray-traced gaming. A trio of Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops are on sale for Black Friday as well. One of them is thewith an Intel Core i7-10750H processor and GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU for $1,799.99 at Amazon (save $200). That is a potent foundation, with a 6-core/12-thread CPU capable of boosting to 5GHz, paired with a GPU with dedicated RT core to handle ray-traced gaming.





You also get 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) connectivity, and Thunderbolt 3. As for the display, it is a 15.6-inch panel with a 1920x1080 resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate to keep the action smooth. Not that every game will run in the neighborhood of 144 frames per second to take full advantage of the refresh rate, but it's nice to have that headroom, especially with the CPU and GPU combo being more than capable of pushing past 60 fps in many titles.





If you don't want to spend quite as much and/or do not need all that firepower, there are a couple of more affordable Razer Blade 15 configurations on sale as well, equipped with the same Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 144Hz refresh rate. They include...