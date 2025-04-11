Razer PC Remote Play Launches For Glorious Game Streaming On The Go
With support for Steam, Epic Games, and even PC Game Pass, it seems like a well-rounded service for those looking to game on the go.
With the uber-expensive pricing of PC hardware (namely, graphics cards), this cyberpunk-like future may not be so dystopian after all. PC games can be demanding to run, but with services such as Razer's PC Remote Play, that burden is removed from the physical hardware itself. Razer Nexus is the hub for this gaming experience, where you can access and launch your PC games on your mobile device.
For owners of Apple's iPad, the trackpad and keyboard can also be used, along with any controller that is compatible with iOS and Android, respectively. Such devices already have gorgeous screens, so they pair perfectly for gaming consumption.
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW has also become increasingly popular, and may continue to do so as GPU pricing and availability continue to frustrate consumers.
Razer is typically more focused on the hardware side, where it does like to take some risks with innovative products. From headphones with haptic feedback, to vibrating gaming chairs, it certainly casts a wide net in the gaming genre. Cloud streaming and this PC Remote Play services make logical sense in its product mix.