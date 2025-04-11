CATEGORIES
Razer PC Remote Play Launches For Glorious Game Streaming On The Go

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, April 11, 2025, 10:10 AM EDT
Cloud and remote gaming are gaining in popularity, with Razer joining the fray with its PC Remote Play. It's the company's rendition of a platform that allows you to stream PC games to mobile devices from anywhere you have internet access. This will work with devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Windows handhelds, which often have controllers to pair with in conjunction. To that end, Razer already has supporting hardware such as its Kishi V2 that allows phones to become more like handheld consoles.  

With support for Steam, Epic Games, and even PC Game Pass, it seems like a well-rounded service for those looking to game on the go. 

With the uber-expensive pricing of PC hardware (namely, graphics cards), this cyberpunk-like future may not be so dystopian after all. PC games can be demanding to run, but with services such as Razer's PC Remote Play, that burden is removed from the physical hardware itself. Razer Nexus is the hub for this gaming experience, where you can access and launch your PC games on your mobile device. 

For owners of Apple's iPad, the trackpad and keyboard can also be used, along with any controller that is compatible with iOS and Android, respectively. Such devices already have gorgeous screens, so they pair perfectly for gaming consumption. 
ps portal
Razer is not unique in its pursuit of cloud gaming, with most major gaming brands also heading in that direction. Sony, for example, just released a new update for its PlayStation Portal, which has its own version of Cloud Streaming now available for PS5 games. While services like these aren't free, many are already subscribed to services such as PlayStation Plus Premium, which have other benefits as well. 

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW has also become increasingly popular, and may continue to do so as GPU pricing and availability continue to frustrate consumers. 

Razer is typically more focused on the hardware side, where it does like to take some risks with innovative products. From headphones with haptic feedback, to vibrating gaming chairs, it certainly casts a wide net in the gaming genre. Cloud streaming and this PC Remote Play services make logical sense in its product mix. 
