Razer's Gaming Keyboards, Mice And Headsets Now Flex HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Wireless peripherals are becoming the new way to play while making desk setups cleaner and more straightforward. Using their proprietary “HyperSpeed Wireless” technology, Razer adds three new wireless devices for gamers: the BlackShark v2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro, and the BlackWidow V3 Pro.

When new Razer products are released, one big ask is for a wireless version, and now Razer is doing just that. The new wireless headset, mouse, and keyboard “Answer[s] the community’s call for a completely cable-free setup.” Across all devices, the HyperSpeed Wireless technology “uses optimized data protocols and an Adaptive Frequency Technology,” which improves transmission speed and lowers latency.

Razer also claims their technology is 25% faster than other technologies. No matter the latency, wireless capability is a huge convenience feature for Razer devices, such as with the BlackShark V2 Pro.





Being able to walk around and still hear what is going on in-game is excellent for those who want to stand up and stretch. While you are walking around, the headset should sound good too. The BlackShark V2 Pro uses the same drivers as the BlackShark V2 but with an extra speaker chamber, making the V2 Pro even better. The microphone on the headset is a brand new “9.9mm Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic,” which should make for clear communications in a game or in Zoom calls, depending on what you need. Weighing in at 320g and equipped with a battery that should last up to 24 hours, the BlackShark V2 Pro should also be good for the long gaming sessions. If you want to pick one up, it will set you back $179.99.





The most popular Razer mouse line, the DeathAdder, is getting the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless treatment too. It will feature Bluetooth, HyperSpeed, and wired modes to suit what any situation requires. Razer says the 88g DeathAdder V2 Pro will be “ultra-fast and reliable” and comes with eight programmable buttons for your needs. As for battery life, you can expect 120 hours and 70 hours on Bluetooth and Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, respectively. Even though this mouse a bit expensive, at $129.99, it will have the DeathAdder experience people have come to know and love.





Finally, Razer is adding their first wireless keyboard into the mix with the BlackWidow V3 Pro. This device will also have Bluetooth, HyperSpeed Wireless, and wired modes. If going the wireless route, this keyboard will offer a “cable-free gaming set-up with a battery life of up to 200 hours.” Also, Razer’s mechanical switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps will make this a typing experience. Ringing in at $229.99, it is a bit expensive for a keyboard, but HyperSpeed Wireless should make up for it if you do not like cables.

Overall, Razer fans should be ecstatic about the wireless upgrades. Razer peripherals are now going to compete with some of the Corsair wireless peripherals, so we will have to see what people prefer. If you want to see more about these devices, you can check out Razer’s site.