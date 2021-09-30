Razer Launches Kiyo X Webcam And Ripsaw X Capture Card For Streamers On A Budget

If you have aspirations of making it big as a streamer, more power to you—it's certainly a fun way to make a living. Streaming can be expensive, though, presenting a challenge right off the bat. To help with that end of things, Razer on Thursday announced an expansion of its streaming hardware catalog to include a couple of entry-level additions, the Kiyo X webcam (top left) and Ripsaw X capture card (top right).





In a note sent to us by Razer, the company said this effort is aimed at "lowering the barrier of entry for customers looking for premium feature sets." Neither device is the cheapest in its respective category (webcams and USB capture cards), but neither one will break the bank, either—the Kiyo X carriers a $79.99 MSRP while the Ripsaw X is listed at $139.99.

Razer Kiyo X Webcam Supports 1080p At 30 FPS And 720p At 60 FPS

The Kiyo X fleshes out Razer's line of Kiyo webcams, offering a more affordable alternative to the regular Kiyo ($99.99) with a built-in ring light and the premium Kiyo Pro ($199.99) with an adaptive light sensor. It stick to the basics in exchange for a cheaper price, which includes a 2.1-megapixel sensor that supports 1080p at 30 frames per second, 720p at 60 frames per second, and both 480p and 360p at 30 frames per second.





Here's how those specs compare...

Kiyo X: 1080p/30, 720p/60, 480p/30, 360p/30, 2.1 megapixels, $79.99

1080p/30, 720p/60, 480p/30, 360p/30, 2.1 megapixels, $79.99 Kiyo: 1080p/30, 720p/60, 480p/30, 360p/30, 4 megapixels, built-in ring light, $99.99

1080p/30, 720p/60, 480p/30, 360p/30, 4 megapixels, built-in ring light, $99.99 Kiyo Pro: 1080p/60, 720p/60, 480p/30, 360p/30, 2.1 megapixels, adaptive light sensor, $199.99





Razer says the Kiyo X features smart auto-focusing, though you can switch to manual focus if you prefer. There are also a few different image presets, an 82-degree field of view, and flexible mounting options. And while it doesn't boast a built-in ring light, Razer says it offers a virtual one.





"Achieve studio-like lighting conditions without all the hassle. Razer Virtual Ring Light gives you the power to adjust your lighting conditions right from your Windows," Razer says.





That means it utilizes your PC's monitor as a source of illumination. It will be interesting to see how feasible that ends up being, which will likely depend on the brightness capabilities of your display. If we get our hands on one of these, we'll be sure to let you know.

Razer Ripsaw X Capture Card Supports Up To 4K At 30 Frames Per Second

Razer's Ripsaw X, meanwhile, is a capture card that claims "brilliant image quality" with support for recording at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, through both USB 3.0 and HDMI 2.0 connections. According to Razer, gamers can connect cameras such as DSLRs or other streaming gear with "almost zero latency" from a portable form factor.





"The Razer Ripsaw X works great with any hand-held cameras that have an HDMI input. Compatible with models across a range of brands such as Nikon, Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and GoPro, you can start streaming as soon as your camera is connected. Simply PLUG AND PLAY to get started," Razer explains.





It's $20 cheaper than the Ripsaw HD, which offers 4K/60 fps pass-through to play at 4K and record at 1080p at 60 fps, along with full audio mixing capabilities.



