Razer Blade 14 Ryzen 9 5900HX Laptop Slices Through Intel Exclusivity, Boasts RTX 3080 GPU





It's no secret that Razer has been working on an AMD Ryzen-powered Blade laptop, as we're seen multiple leaks over the past few months. Razer confirmed everyone's suspicions this week at E3 2021 with the launch of the Blade 14, which it bills as the world's most powerful 14-inch-class gaming laptop.

As noted in our earlier reporting, the Blade 14 is powered by an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 9 5900HX processor based on AMD's latest Zen 3 architecture. While the Ryzen 9 5900HX (which can boost up to 4.6GHz) has its own integrated Radeon Vega 8-based GPU, gamers don't give a hoot about that; they're more interested in potent discrete graphics solutions. To that end, Razer is giving customers the choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3070, or RTX 3080 graphics card to satiate their gaming needs.





Base configurations will pair the powerful GPUs with a 1080p 144Hz IPS display, while mid-range and flagship configurations carry a 1440p 165Hz display. All three display options are certified with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and all come configured with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

All Blade 14 notebooks have a 61.6 WHr battery that Razer says is good for up to 12 hours of runtime on the power front. And speaking of the battery, Razer includes its first Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging brick with the Blade 14. The compact charger fits inside your pocket while still offering up to 130 watts of combined charging power via two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports.

Razer GaN Charger

The aluminum chassis is anodized with a scratch-resistant matte black coating and measures just 0.66 inches thick with width/depth measurements of 12.59 inches and 8.66 inches, respectively. Those dimensions make the Blade 14 the world's smallest 14-inch gaming laptop.





Other features include a 720p webcam and IR sensor for webcam/Windows Hello duties, a keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB per-key lighting, dual speakers with THX Spatial Audio support, dual USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.1.

Razer says that the Blade 14 is available today, priced at $1,799 for the Ryzen 9 5900HX/GeForce RTX 3060/1080p 144Hz display configuration. If you opt for the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with the 1440p 165Hz display, you're looking at $2,799.