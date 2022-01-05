Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Takes Aim At Gamers With RGB Bling And Snapdragon Wear 4100+
Are you looking for a smartwatch that can help you reach your wellness goals but still fit your aesthetic? Razer and Fossil have combined forces to create a smartwatch aimed specifically at gamers (at least in form). The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is intended to combine gaming aesthetic and smart wearable functionality together.
The main purpose of the product is to focus on wellness. Addie Tan, Associate Director of Business Development at Razer, commented, “...the gamers’ wellbeing [is] at the heart of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. Leveraging Fossil’s innovative technology and Razer’s iconic design aesthetic, this smartwatch will be the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game.”
It is the first smartwatch to be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. This platform offers “ 30% increased performance and lower power consumption.” The smartwatch features a 1.28 inch touchscreen digital display, 8GB of storage, and 1GB RAM as well. The smartwatch will also be able to run Google’s Wear OS when it is launched later this year. Users can customize their watch by switching between three Razer watch faces—analog text, and chroma—and two interchangeable 22mm silicone straps in Razer black and green. The device comes in a stylish 44mm stainless steel case.
Users will likely be most interested in the smartwatch’s wellness features and battery life. The device was designed with the “wearer’s everyday wellness goals in-mind.” The Sleep Tile allows users to set goals and track their sleep history and restfulness. It is swim proof up to 3 ATM. The smartwatch also incorporates an upgraded heart rate sensor, a new SpO2 sensor, and access to Fossil’s various wellness features like their “Cardio Fitness Level tracking.” The smartwatch reaches an 80% charge within thirty minutes of charging so users can quickly strap back on their smartwatch. The smartwatch has been designed so that there is as little interruption as possible.
The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will be available this month for $329 USD at select retailers globally. There will only be 1,337 units in total. Interested consumers will therefore want to get their hands on this smartwatch quickly.