Razer Blade Pro 17 Amps Up With 300Hz Display, 10th Gen Comet Lake-H, And RTX 20 GPUs





The last Razer gaming laptop to go under the knife was the Blade Stealth 13 , which arrived in April with a 10generation Intel Ice Lake processor, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, and a 120Hz display option. Now, Razer has turned its attention to the top dog Blade Pro 17 , which is gaining a wealth of new spec bumps over its predecessor.

Kicking things off is the arrival of Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake-H processors; in this case, the Core i7-10875H. This is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 2.3GHz and a maximum turbo clock of 5.1GHz. 16GB of DDR4 memory comes standard, but the system is upgradeable to a maximum of 64GB.

For those that want an ultra-fast display for gaming purposes, base Razer Blade Pro 17 models are available with a 17.3-inch 300Hz Full HD display (300 nits, 100 percent sRGB) paired with a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. Those that want a bit more screen real estate can get a 120Hz 4K display (400 nits, 100 percent sRGB) that’s hooked up with a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU.





Full HD models also come with a 512GB PCIe NVMe as standard equipment, while the 4K model doubles that to 1TB. The Razer Blade Pro 17 also has an open M.2 slot that can accommodate up to a 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD. Other niceties that you would expect from a machine in this class include three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port and one Thunderbolt 3 port. There’s also a UHS-III SD card reader, Microsoft Precision glass touchpad, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an integrated 70.5 WHr battery.

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 is available now priced from $2,599 for the Full HD model. A decked-out system with a 4K display and GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q will set you back $3,799.