Razer Blade 15 Is Getting The First Ever 240Hz OLED Laptop Panel For Silky Smooth Gaming





Rather than having to choose between a laptop display with a incredibly fast refresh rate for buttery smooth gaming or a premium OLED panel with inky blacks and vivid colors, buyer's of Razer's latest Blade 15 configuration can have both. That's because a new model has been added to the lineup, and it's rocking the world's first OLED laptop panel with a 240Hz refresh rate.





This is something gamers and creators alike should be able to appreciate. It's a QHD panel (2560x1440), which some consider the sweet spot for a 15-inch laptop form factor. Razer says it can reach a typical 400 nits brightness level (it's not clear if it peaks higher than that), and offers up to 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





For gaming, hitting triple-digit frame rates is a tough ask, let alone up to 240 frames per second. At least that's the case for more demanding triple-A titles. In less graphically demanding esports games, cruising well above the 60 fps mark is certainly achievable on decent hardware. Then there are RTX goodies like DLSS.













There's an extra M.2 slot too, in case you want to add more storage. And for external connectivity, the Blade 15 serves up a Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C ports (both support power delivery up to 15W), three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, a full-size SD card reader, and HDMI output.



