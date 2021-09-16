Razer Blade 15 Advanced, MSI GS75 Stealth Up To $820 Off With These Red Hot Laptop Deals





Amazon is currently running a big sale on popular Razer laptops, and the discounts ring in at as little as $350 to over $800. Not surprisingly, the most significant discounts are reserved for high-end gaming models, which already feature sky-high MSRPs due to their powerful internals.

Starting things off is the Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020 Model), which comes with an 8-core Intel Core i7-10875H processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q discrete GPU. The potent GPU fuels a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a blazing fast 300Hz refresh rate, which is a boon for FPS gamers (among other genres). A 512GB SSD is included in the mix, and you'll find a keyboard with per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting.





The CNC aluminum chassis weighs in at just 4.9 pounds and is only 0.7 inches thick. This Razer Blade 15 Advanced configuration has a list price of $2,599.99 but is currently discounted by $800, bringing it to $1,799.99 with free shipping.

The range-topping SKU with a GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU and 1TB of RAM rings up at $2,179.99, which is an $820 drop compared to its usual asking price.

If you still have Razer on the brain but don't need bleeding-edge gaming hardware, the Razer Book 13 is also on sale. This lightweight machine is dominated by a 13.4-inch Full HD+ touch display (1920x1200) and is constructed of CNC aluminum. Powering the device is an 11th generation Core i7-1165G7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics (no discrete GPUs are available here) and 16GB of RAM. A 512GB PCIe SSD is included, and you'll find support for Thunderbolt 4 connectivity (thanks to Tiger Lake).





Razer promises up to 10 hours of battery life for the laptop, all while weighing in at just 3.09 pounds. The Razer Book 13 has an MSRP of $1,699.99 but is currently on sale for $1,349.99 (a $350 discount).

Finally, the MSI GS75 Stealth is rocking a $250 discount at Amazon today. The GS75 Stealth gaming laptop has a 17.3-inch Full HD display with a fast 300Hz refresh rate. In addition, the bezels measure just 0.19 inches, giving uses an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio.





Powering the GS75 Stealth is a Core i7-10875H processor coupled with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD. Graphics duties are handled by a GeForce RTX 2060, and MSI's Cooler Boost Technology keeps the CPU and GPU temperatures in check during intense gaming sessions.

The MSI GS75 Stealth retails for $1,749, but Amazon is currently selling the gaming laptop for just $1,499.