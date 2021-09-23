Here's Why Far Cry 6 Ray Tracing And AMD FSR Will Be PC-Exclusive Features
Many games have seen launch dates pushed back during the COVID-19 pandemic and Far Cry 6 was no different. After missing the initial release date of February 18th, Far Cry 6 is finally slated to release on October 7th. It will be made available on console for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. As for PC, you will be able to find it on Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, as well as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.
In a recent interview, Ubisoft 3D Team Lead Programmer Stephanie Brenham discusses real-time ray tracing, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and more now that the game is ready for release. One of the more notable things in the interview is that ray tracing and FSR will remain PC exclusives. The ray tracing that is being implemented in Far Cry 6 will be hybrid ray traced reflections. Ubisoft chose this so that more gamers can experience ray tracing in specific scenarios where the use of Screen Space Local Reflections (SSLR) is impossible due to technical limitations. Hybrid ray traced reflections will allow support of DXR on mid-range hardware as well. All of this provides better value when it comes to a balance of quality and performance.
While Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 owners may be disappointed that they will not receive ray tracing and FSR, there will be some nice benefits that they will share with PC players. Brenham told WCCFtech that both will enjoy "Better LODs, draw distances, better ocean simulation, and HD textures." She also said that newer generation consoles can run the game at 4K60, which was a focus for Ubisoft to take advantage of the current-generation hardware capabilities. In addition, this allowed them to make sure that new game features are supported across all platforms.
Some other notable improvements over Far Cry: New Dawn were the addition of GPU culling to reduce the workload on the CPU, GPU instancing to lower draw overhead, and DCC support.
Now that Far Cry 6 is scheduled for release on October 7th, will you be playing? What features are you looking forward to the most for new-gen consoles and/or PC? Let us know down in the comments!