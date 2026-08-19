CATEGORIES
home News

Raspberry Pi Built A Weird New Jig Tool To Flash Hardware Faster

by Alan VelascoWednesday, August 19, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
Raspberry Pi 5 Compute Module 5 Programming Jig
Raspberry Pi 5 Compute Module 5 Programming Jig - Image: Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi has announced the release of the Compute Module 5 Programming Jig, which is a “single-head provisioning system that programs your Compute Module 5 with an operating system and security configuration.” Pi users will be happy to hear that it’s been built completely around Raspberry Pi OS, making it a familiar experience for those who’ve become accustomed to working within the Pi ecosystem.

The Programming Jig comes equipped with several ports to get devices up and running, which include two ethernet ports, one for the Jig and one for the Compute Module 5 that’s being setup, and a USB-C port to update the Jig’s firmware. Additionally, there are two activity lights at the back of the device that will provide information about what both the Jig and the module are doing.

Backside of the Programming Jig
Backside of the Programming Jig - Image: Raspberry Pi

Once it’s configured by a developer, placing the module into the Programming Jig and pressing the clamp shut is all that's necessary to kick off the process. It automates the many tasks that need to be completed to take a module from a blank board to a key component within a fully functioning product. The jig handles the secure boot implementation, full disk encryption and installing a bare operating system.

Before the release of this device the only comparable option was the Everypin CM5 Flash Jig, but picking one up required coughing up roughly $2500, which was a huge barrier for many smaller outfits or lone tinkerers. It also doesn’t have the deep Raspberry Pi integration that the Programming Jig offers.

The Programming Jig is likely going to be a game changer for smaller product makers and even individuals with personal projects thanks to its modest $600 price tag. The Programming Jug will accelerate time to marker for smaller outputs, without breaking the bank
Tags:  Raspberry-Pi
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use