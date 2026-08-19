Raspberry Pi Built A Weird New Jig Tool To Flash Hardware Faster
The Programming Jig comes equipped with several ports to get devices up and running, which include two ethernet ports, one for the Jig and one for the Compute Module 5 that’s being setup, and a USB-C port to update the Jig’s firmware. Additionally, there are two activity lights at the back of the device that will provide information about what both the Jig and the module are doing.
Once it’s configured by a developer, placing the module into the Programming Jig and pressing the clamp shut is all that's necessary to kick off the process. It automates the many tasks that need to be completed to take a module from a blank board to a key component within a fully functioning product. The jig handles the secure boot implementation, full disk encryption and installing a bare operating system.
Before the release of this device the only comparable option was the Everypin CM5 Flash Jig, but picking one up required coughing up roughly $2500, which was a huge barrier for many smaller outfits or lone tinkerers. It also doesn’t have the deep Raspberry Pi integration that the Programming Jig offers.
The Programming Jig is likely going to be a game changer for smaller product makers and even individuals with personal projects thanks to its modest $600 price tag. The Programming Jug will accelerate time to marker for smaller outputs, without breaking the bank.