CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunWednesday, March 11, 2020, 03:05 PM EDT

DIYer Creates Coronavirus Live Global Tracker Display Using Raspberry Pi

pi coronavirus

There are so many things that can be done with a little spare time and a Raspberry Pi that it boggles the mind; the little developer board can be made to do just about anything builders can dream up. One of the most recent projects we've seen using the Pi turned up on Reddit from a person called jul-bruegger who combined the Raspberry Pi Zero with some elbow grease and a small display to show a record of the number of coronavirus cases in real-time.

The data shows coronavirus cases in real-time broken out by country and global statistics on different lines. The design has the Pi pull data directly from the Coronavirus Tracker API that is hosted on the Heroku app. Every 60 seconds, the data on the display is updated.

Data is grabbed from the internet using the integrated Wi-Fi connection in the developer board. For those who want to keep a close eye on the number of coronavirus cases in the world, the builder created a Github repository that has everything you would need to get started along with the Fritzing diagrams required to wire the display properly.

Also included is an install.sh that will install all the dependencies needed for the project. It doesn't sound like a very complicated project, but might give someone who is self-quarantined inside a house packed with toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes something to do until the coronavirus outbreak runs its course. Anyone interested in re-creating the project can hit up the Github Repository. The coronavirus outbreak has hit the technology industry hard with delayed production from China impacting multiple brands and products. The fear of spreading the virus has also led to the cancellation of major technology shows such as Mobile World Congress 2020 and E3 2020.



Tags:  Raspberry Pi, coronavirus, raspberry-pi-zero
Via:  reddit via Tom's Hardware
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms