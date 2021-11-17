Rare, Never-Released Collectible 2600 Game Cartridges Launched With Atari VCS Bonus





Gamers who are old enough to remember playing on an Atari 2600 will recall spending endless days and nights grinding games like Asteroids, Centipede, and Defender. With the introduction of the Atari VCS recently , gamers of all ages have been able to experience the 8-bit nostalgia that was early generation gaming. And thanks to AtariXP, you will be able to play some never-released Atari games from the 1970's and 1980's.

The second of the never-released games is Saboteur, which was supposed to release in 1983. It is a creative, multi-level shooter that has you playing as a robot named Hotot. you are given the task of fighting a blue alien race that is utilizing your planet to launch a galaxy-destroying warhead. But you are not alone in the fight, as you will join forces with a yellow birdlike race to derail the alien's master plan. Along with your yellow cohorts, you will battle the aliens in an attempt to destroy the rocket, disarm the warhead, and prevent the annihilation of your home planet.







