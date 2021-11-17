Rare, Never-Released Collectible 2600 Game Cartridges Launched With Atari VCS Bonus
AtariXP is a publisher of collectible, physical games. It takes its name as a tribute to the Atari Program Exchange (AXP), which was a mail order catalog that sold software in the 70s and 80s. The company is offering three never-released titles from Atari for pre-order right now. Those are Yars' Return, Saboteur, and Aquaventure and all three will ship with a cartridge that is actually playable on the original Atari 2600 console from yesteryear.
Yars' Return is the sequel to Atari's 1982 Yars' Revenge, which just happened to be the best-selling original game for the Atari 2600. Some may remember the hoard of invading aliens that would shoot at you from behind barriers and sporadically dart across to hack away at your shield. In Yars' Revenge gameplay was always horizontal as enemies would attack from the left. In the yet to be released Yars' Return, that all changes as aliens will be coming at you from three different directions. This should make gameplay a bit tougher for all you OG Atari players.
All three games are offered in two versions. The first is a standard edition in which you will receive a newly manufactured Atari 2600 cartridge with "strong gold-plated connectors" for $49.99. The second is a limited-edition package where you will receive the Atari 2600 cartridge, a premium poster, a printed instructional manual with bonus material, a collectible pin and badge, a certificate of authenticity, and a digital copy of the game playable on the Atari VCS. The limited edition will run you $149.99. All three of the limited editions will only have 1,983 units available in honor of the year each would have been released. You can pre-order both the standard and limited editions on the AtariXP website now.
Obviously, no one should expect to be blown away by the graphics or gameplay of these retro games, and having to shell out $149.99 to get a digital copy is...yeah. But if you're a collector, these might give you a feeling of nostalgia that takes you back to your childhood, or your parents' childhood, where 8-bit gaming ruled the world.