Super-Rare Legendary Commodore C65 Is About To Be Resurrected For Retro Gaming Glory

Perhaps somewhere in a parallel universe, the Commodore 65 kept the good times rolling for Commodore, and was even more successful than the legendary Commodore 64 that old folks like myself cut their teeth on way back when. In this universe, however, the C65 never made it past prototype status, leaving us to wonder what might have been. We'll never know, but a modernized resurrection of the little-known prototype is up for pre-order, and may actually see the light of day.





Prototypes of the original C65 pop up on eBay from time to time, with sellers looking to score a big payday for the vintage hardware. In 2018, for example, a Commodore 65 prototype (also known as C64DX) was listed for around $28,000. And in 2019, there was a listing in the UK that, at the time we wrote the article, was up to around $17,100 in bids









The C65 never actually released to retail, but it still holds retro appeal for collectors and geeks alike. Among those who are passionate about the PC-that-never-was is Paul Gardner-Stephen, who in 2014 began collaborating with the Museum of Electronic Games & Art on bringing it back to life. Hence the Mega65 project was born.





Mega65 is not an emulator, but an open-source, FPGA-based design with an 8-bit foundation. It's about 40 times faster than a Commodore 64, which may qualify it as the fastest 8-bit computer of all time, the developer says.







"The MEGA65 is designed to offer both C64 and C65 compatibility and is already highly compatible. Because it is open-source, compatibility will continue to improve over time," Gardner-Stephen notes.









Here's a rundown of the hardware...