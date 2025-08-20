This Week's Black Moon Event Is Your Best Chance To Gaze At The Stars
It must be said that "black moon" is not an official term although there are two definitions for it. The one we'll witness this weekend is particularly rare: the third new moon in a single astronomical season that contains four new moons instead of the usual three. This lunar quirk happens only about once every 33 months, making it pretty special.
Moreover, for a few days following the event, observers can look forward to another sight: the thinnest visible waxing crescent, a favorite for photographers and amateur astronomers alike. If you look toward the western horizon about 30 to 40 minutes after sunset on August 24 or 25, you might spot a thin, delicate sliver of moonlight as the moon begins its journey back to a full phase.
The Black Moon also holds significance for different spiritual and cultural traditions. In some forms of paganism and Wicca, the Black Moon is considered a time of heightened energy, making rituals and spells more potent. It's often viewed as a time for new beginnings, introspection, and setting intentions, similar to a regular new moon, but with an added layer of rarity and power.