CATEGORIES
home News

This Week's Black Moon Event Is Your Best Chance To Gaze At The Stars

by Aaron LeongWednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:37 AM EDT
hero moon 3568835 1920
The rare once-every-33-months lunar event known as the Black Moon will occur on the night of August 23, this Saturday. As unique as this might be though, you're likely not going to be able see it (unlike blue or flower moons) since the moon will be hidden behind the Sun. However, that doesn't mean there won't be a reason to look up this weekend.

It must be said that "black moon" is not an official term although there are two definitions for it. The one we'll witness this weekend is particularly rare: the third new moon in a single astronomical season that contains four new moons instead of the usual three. This lunar quirk happens only about once every 33 months, making it pretty special.

So, why can't you see it? Well, a black moon by its very nature is invisible due to the moon's position that's almost directly between the Earth and the Sun. This means that the side of the moon facing us is completely in the Sun's shadow, and since the black moon rises and sets with the Sun, it's lost in the daytime glare.

starry sky

While the moon itself will be a no-show, its absence can prove to be a gift to anyone gazing into the cosmos on Saturday/Sunday. The lack of moonlight will create an incredibly dark canvas, offering a prime opportunity for spotting fainter constellations and deep-sky objects that are often washed out by the moon's glow. For example, for those in the Northern Hemisphere, it's an ideal time to get a good look at the Milky Way.

Moreover, for a few days following the event, observers can look forward to another sight: the thinnest visible waxing crescent, a favorite for photographers and amateur astronomers alike. If you look toward the western horizon about 30 to 40 minutes after sunset on August 24 or 25, you might spot a thin, delicate sliver of moonlight as the moon begins its journey back to a full phase.

The Black Moon also holds significance for different spiritual and cultural traditions. In some forms of paganism and Wicca, the Black Moon is considered a time of heightened energy, making rituals and spells more potent. It's often viewed as a time for new beginnings, introspection, and setting intentions, similar to a regular new moon, but with an added layer of rarity and power.
Tags:  moon, astronomy, black moon
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment