CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdFriday, April 30, 2021, 01:38 PM EDT

Cybersecurity Tiger Team Assembled To Maul Ransomware Thugs, Intercept Their Money Trail

ransomware task force delivers report to biden administration
Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and both organizations, such as the Washington D.C. Police Department, and individuals like QNAP NAS owners, are being targeted relentlessly. To help combat this, leaders from Amazon, Cisco, FireEye, McAfee, Microsoft, and other firms joined forces with the U.S. Department of Justice, Europol, and the U.K. National Crime Agency to call for an international coalition to fight against ransomware criminals. Simply put, we do not negotiate with terrorists, and this is only an extension of that philosophy.

This week, an 81-page report that outlined the Ransomware Task Force and goals of the group was delivered to the Biden administration. It urged the U.S. to lead by example when it comes to tackling ransomware, stating the White House should coordinate and "execute a sustained, aggressive, whole of government, intelligence-driven anti-ransomware campaign." The White House would accomplish this by facilitating interagency work, coalitions, and Cyber Response and Recovery funds.

framework ransomware task force delivers report to biden administration

Besides the urges for the White House to take the lead on the problem, the report sets out a framework by which it will operate. This framework includes the following four goals and what each means going forward:

1) Deter Ransomware Attacks
This goal will involve making it known that ransomware is a priority for law enforcement and that there will be consequences for these illicit actions. Furthermore, the U.S will apply pressure to countries that act as malware safe havens to try and smoke out the bad actors.

2) Disrupt Ransomware Business Model
Ransomware is a financially motivated crime, and the Task Force hopes to disrupt payment methods to make ransomware less profitable. The Task Force will also move to disrupt ransomware infrastructure and the people behind the attacks themselves through persecution.

3) Help Organizations Prepare
Anyone can fall to ransomware, so the Task Force will develop a " clear, actionable framework for ransomware mitigation, response, and recovery." This goal will also involve creating awareness campaigns as well as improving cybersecurity oversight.

4) Respond To Ransomware Attacks More Effectively
Rather than having a company pay the ransom, this step aims to look for alternative paths out of the situation. Moreover, the goal is to have a dedicated team for emergency ransomware response to help these companies handle the chaos.
The Ransomware Task Force describes the four main goals as "interlocking and mutually reinforcing," so that as each one is enacted, the noose tightens around the people behind ransomware. attacks  Perhaps we will soon see an announcement from the Biden administration backing this plan, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on this situation.
Tags:  Malware, white-house, Ransomware, Department-of-Justice

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment