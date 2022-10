Ransomware Gang Bullies LA School District By Leaking Stolen Data

Last Friday, the ransomware gang known as Vice Society publicly claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to publish files stolen in the attack. The threat actor initially gave the school district four days to pay a ransom before releasing the stolen files online, but LAUSD published a On September 5, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the second largest school district in the United States, published a news release disclosing a ransomware attack on its internal systems. While LAUSD is far from the only school to have been hit by ransomware this year, the size of the school district has made this particular case a high profile one. Fortunately, LAUSD was able to overcome the disruptions caused by the attack relatively well, managing to continue classes the next day. However, the threat actor behind the ransomware attack wasn’t finished inflicting damage on the school district.Last Friday, the ransomware gang known as Vice Society publicly claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to publish files stolen in the attack. The threat actor initially gave the school district four days to pay a ransom before releasing the stolen files online, but LAUSD published a news release that same day stating that it would not pay the ransom: “Paying ransom never guarantees the full recovery of data, and Los Angeles Unified believes public dollars are better spent on our students rather than capitulating to a nefarious and illicit crime syndicate.” Vice Society responded by prematurely publishing the stolen files, which the ransomware gang told BleepingComputer amounted to 500GB of data in total.





Unfortunately, while the stolen data is now public, we still don’t know the full extent of the information stolen. LAUSD was quick to launch a task force intended to enhance the school district’s security practices, but the district still hasn’t disclosed what kind of information may have been exfiltrated in the ransomware attack. An unnamed source close to the investigation told NBC Los Angeles that the stolen files included confidential psychological assessments of students, contract and legal documents, business records, numerous database entries, and personally identifying information, such as social security numbers.





