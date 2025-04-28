Radeon RX 9070 XT Is Wrecking Rival GPUs In Sales At Popular German Retailer





Don't look now (or do look), but AMD is coming off a bit of a banner week at Mindfactory, a popular PC parts store in Germany. What's especially interesting is how well AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is selling compared to both its rivals and all other GPUs. Versus the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, AMD's top-performing gaming GPU reportedly notched nearly three times as many sales last week.





The sales data comes courtesy of TechEpiphanyYT on X, who often shares sales figures from Mindfactory for both GPUs and CPUs. For week 17 (last week), Mindfactory reportedly sold 440 units of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, with PowerColor's custom Hellhound variant being the most popular (it accounted for 120 unit sales). After that, the second best-selling GPU was NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti , which accounted for 255 unit sales.













The full post on X breaks it down even further, which shows the GeForce RTX 5070 (non-Ti) accounting for 130 unit sales, followed by the previous-generation GeForce RTX 4060 at 60 units sold, and on down the list. It also highlights the best-selling individual GPU models. Like the PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT Hellhound, MSI's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ventus 2X accounted for 120 unit sales, while Palit's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Infinity 3 moved 90 units.





A big part of what's interesting about the sales breakdown is that AMD was able to take the top spot with a card that's not positioned to compete at the ultra high-end. That's to say, the Radeon RX 9070 XT is not intended to compete with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 (which didn't register a blip at Mindfactory last week) or even the GeForce RTX 5080 (which sold 185 units).





Naturally, there are caveats. For one, NVIDIA's GPUs raked in more revenue than AMD's GPUs, with the split at 57.35% versus 42.65%. Mindfactory also sold more NVIDIA GPUs (895 units) versus AMD GPUs (770 units), so while the Radeon RX 9070 XT topping the sales chart on a unit basis is impressive, it's not a changing of the guard.







We'll perhaps get a better idea of where things stand when Valve updates its Steam hardware survey results in a few more days. To wit, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, which released on March 6, 2025, was not in any of the systems pinged for Steam's survey results in March. Of course, the Steam survey is not the end-all, be-all when it comes to market share accuracy, but it does provide interesting snapshots of the gaming landscape, which consistently shows NVIDIA dominating.





Nevertheless, Mindfactor's week 17 results are a positive indicator for AMD's fastest gaming GPU date, and it further suggests that supply is in somewhat decent shape (compared to the competition).