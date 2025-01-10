Radeon RX 9070 XT Launch Date And Price Details Allegedly Come Into View
According to a post on X/Twitter by @9550pro referencing the chiphell forums, the AMD reference card will be $479 US, with custom third-party add-in board (AIB) models from AMD's partners checking in around $549 US. It's also suggested that the card (or cards) will launch on January 22, but currently this is all speculative.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will start to release to retail on January 30th, so AMD may be timing a response near that date. Pricing rumors can be inaccurate, as even with NVIDIA, many had thought its new GPUs would be priced higher than what we saw.
While this claim is likely due to DLSS 4 and multi frame generation available on the new GeForce RTX 50 series products, it puts pressure back on AMD. The RX 9070 XT has some advantage in that is comes with 16GB of VRAM, more than the 12GB on the RTX 5070. The RTX 5070 has GDDR7 plus the aforementioned NVIDIA goodies such as DLSS 4, however.
Recent rumors have pinned performance in raster of the RX 9070 XT near an RTX 4080 Super, which would be impressive. If that held true, a $479 price would be very impressive and potentially sway some buyers away from the RTX 5070. We do not yet know the raster performance of the RTX 5070, so for games not utilizing DLSS 4 it may be a closer match-up versus AMD.
AMD has FSR 4 and its own suite of technologies to compete with NVIDIA, joining the AI fray. NVIDIA is certainly still ahead, especially when it comes to ray tracing performance coupled with its DLSS implementation.
To be clear, there are likely a few versions of the Radeon RX 9070 coming. The base RX 9070, followed by the RX 9070 XT, which should have the same VRAM but increased performance overall.