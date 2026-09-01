Quantum Battery Breakthrough Fully Charges In Under A Second

The world's first proof-of-concept quantum battery - Image: CSIRO

Scientists at CSIRO, Australia’s national science agenc y, have built a prototype quantum battery that upends classical physics by charging faster the bigger it gets. How fast? Think a quadrillionth of a second.





CSIRO’s clean lab for engineering prototype quantum batteries - Image: CSIRO



Led by quantum scientist James Quach, the CSIRO team constructed a proof-of-concept using an optical microcavity, a tiny sandwich structure consisting of two mirrors positioned roughly 100 nanometers apart, with organic dye molecules suspended between these reflective surfaces. When a laser beam fires into the cavity, the light and matter entangle into a hybrid state. Rather than soaking up photons one by one, the entire system absorbs the light simultaneously.





The quantum battery was engineered by CSIRO and collaborators, The University of Melbourne and RMIT - Image: CSIRO

