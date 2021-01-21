Exciting New Battery Tech To Make Charging Electric Cars As Fast As A Gas Station Fill-Up





Electric vehicles are certainly the way of the future, but there are some roadblocks ahead of mass EV adoption. This includes concerns about the range and charging times of the vehicles, so you can get where you need to go without running out of juice. To solve this problem, Israeli company StoreDot has created and is now producing an extremely fast-charging battery that could provide electric cars up to 300 miles of range in under five minutes of charging time.











Though the five-minute charge batteries are cool, they are also not the final iteration of batteries to come from StoreDot. The company intend to release a second-generation battery that uses a silicon anode over the current graphite solution in the coming months, which should end up cheaper. Moreover, the company is also making place to create a StoreDot manufacturing facility somewhere in the world which would have up to 1000 employees, with production ramping up in 2022.