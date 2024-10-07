CATEGORIES
Qualcomm Unveils AI-Fueled Network Pro A7 Elite Wi-Fi 7 Networking Platform

by Ben EnosMonday, October 07, 2024, 04:51 PM EDT
sQualcomm Unveils Groundbreaking Pro A7 Elite Wireless Networking Platform news 708x400
Qualcomm has been hitting the rumor and leak mill lately with its forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset for flagship phones, but today the company is unveiling its next effort to push the boundaries of networking with the help of AI. Qualcomm has just announced what they are calling "the first commercial platform to revolutionize networking connectivity Edge AI." The basic goal behind it is to allow enterprise and consumer customers to utilize an AI co-processor to enhance the Wi-Fi 7 networking experience. In addition, developers and ecosystem partners will be able to create AI-enhanced applications using Qualcomm's AI Stack, which can then be validated by Qualcomm, ensuring compatibility and optimal end-user experience. Companies will be able to choose from pre-optimized AI models or they can build and optimize their own. 
Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite Block Diagram
Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite Block Diagram

The new AI-fueled networking products will include Wi-Fi routers, mesh systems, broadband gateways, and access points to start with. The Qualcomm® Networking Pro A7 Elite platform will use an AI co-processor offering 40 TOPS of Neural Processing Unit (NPU) throughput, allowing for AI-enhanced workload acceleration. Utilizing AI capabilities on a network level will allow connected devices to optimize data processing directly within the network. Think level of service enhancements like QoS, signal optimization and even offload and acceleration for features like natural language processing, gesture recognition, object tracking, etc. 

qualcomm Networking AI enhancements

Qualcomm is already gaining support from global communications equipment leaders for its new AI-enabled networking products. Some of these tech giants include Charter, Cisco, EE, Netgear, Nokia, and even T-Mobile. Gino Dion, Head of Nokia's Fixed Networks Solutions team noted that, “It's a leap forward that potentially unlocks limitless possibilities, facilitating the creation of innovative, AI-powered solutions for the home ecosystem.”

Qualcomm Unveils Groundbreaking Pro A7 Elite Wireless Networking Platform news 708x400 info

“Wi-Fi access points are the gateways to the internet and are at the heart of connected experiences within the home,” said Phil Solis, Research Director at IDC. “It is exciting to see Wi-Fi gateways, like the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite platform, evolving into AI edge platforms. This transformation bridges the gap between cloud AI and on-device AI, paving the way for a new stage of innovation in smart home devices, their user interfaces, integration, and applications. This evolution also opens up new business models for service providers, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of home networking technology.”

The Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 series is currently in its sampling phase, and will be featured by Qualcomm Technologies at the Network X show in Paris from October 8-10, where the company will be showcasing its latest innovations in networking and connectivity, including Edge AI applications. Wi-Fi7 hasn't even quite hit mainstream at this point, but it is goods to see Qualcomm stepping up it's efforts to bring innovations like this to the burgeoning new connectivity standard and the ecosystem supporting it.
Tags:  Qualcomm, Networking, (NASDAQ:QCOM), AI, wi-fi 7
