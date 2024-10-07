Qualcomm Unveils AI-Fueled Network Pro A7 Elite Wi-Fi 7 Networking Platform
Qualcomm is already gaining support from global communications equipment leaders for its new AI-enabled networking products. Some of these tech giants include Charter, Cisco, EE, Netgear, Nokia, and even T-Mobile. Gino Dion, Head of Nokia's Fixed Networks Solutions team noted that, “It's a leap forward that potentially unlocks limitless possibilities, facilitating the creation of innovative, AI-powered solutions for the home ecosystem.”
“Wi-Fi access points are the gateways to the internet and are at the heart of connected experiences within the home,” said Phil Solis, Research Director at IDC. “It is exciting to see Wi-Fi gateways, like the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite platform, evolving into AI edge platforms. This transformation bridges the gap between cloud AI and on-device AI, paving the way for a new stage of innovation in smart home devices, their user interfaces, integration, and applications. This evolution also opens up new business models for service providers, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of home networking technology.”
The Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 series is currently in its sampling phase, and will be featured by Qualcomm Technologies at the Network X show in Paris from October 8-10, where the company will be showcasing its latest innovations in networking and connectivity, including Edge AI applications. Wi-Fi7 hasn't even quite hit mainstream at this point, but it is goods to see Qualcomm stepping up it's efforts to bring innovations like this to the burgeoning new connectivity standard and the ecosystem supporting it.