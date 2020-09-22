Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Expands Availability Of 5G Connectivity For Mid-Range Phones





Qualcomm is expanding its Snapdragon family yet again, and it’s doing so with another 7-Series chip with integrated 5G connectivity. Called the Snapdragon 750G, this SoC will find its way into a slew of upcoming mid-range smartphones in the coming months.

In the grand scheme of things, the Snapdragon 750G is poised to be the official replacement for the existing Snapdragon 730G found in the Google Pixel 4a and countless other mid-range smartphones. Whereas the Snapdragon 730G uses a Cortex-A76/Cortex-A55 based Kryo 470 CPU, the Snapdragon 750G switches things up with a Kryo 570 (Cortex-A77/Cortex-A55). Likewise, the Snapdragon 750G is rocking a new Adreno 619 GPU versus the Adreno 618 found in the Snapdragon 730G.

Put it all together, and Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 750G offers a 20 percent uplift in CPU performance over its predecessor, a 10 percent improvement in GPU performance, and 20 percent better AI performance compared to the Snapdragon 730G. And give then “G” suffix, you know that this SoC supports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming functionality.





But perhaps the biggest improvement is the inclusion of 5G support, which is something that the Snapdragon 730G lacks. Given the close relationship with the slightly higher-positioned Snapdragon 765/765G/768G, the Snapdragon 750G shares the same Snapdragon X52 5G modem. That means that the Snapdragon 750G can support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G bands, unlike the new Snapdragon 690, which lacks any hardware support for mmWave due to its lesser-spec’d Snapdragon X51 modem.

Interestingly, while the Snapdragon 765/765G/768G are all built on a Samsung 7nm EUV process, the Snapdragon 750G (like its 730G predecessor) is built on an in-between Samsung 8nm process node. With that being said, it is not lacking for features thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, support for up to 12GB of LPDDR4x, support for up to 120Hz FHD+ displays, and Quick Charge 4+ capability.

“We continue to see great traction with our high-tier Snapdragon 7-Series 5G mobile platforms,” said Kedar Kondap, VP of product management for Qualcomm. “As we continue to build out this relatively new tier of our mobile roadmap, we’re always looking for ways to support the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience.”

With the introduction of the Snapdragon 750G, Qualcomm offers the broadest variety of 5G-capable SoC in the mobile space, starting with the Snapdragon 690, and topping out with the Snapdragon 865+. Qualcomm says that the first commercial products using Snapdragon 750G will arrive before the end of 2020.