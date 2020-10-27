Qualcomm Announces New WiFi 6 And WiFi 6E Chipsets To Power Next-Gen Mesh Routers





Qualcomm will be expanding wireless connectivity around the home with its new Immersive Home Platforms for building mesh networks. Qualcomm reports that these platforms are “Designed to deploy gigabit-speed wireless performance to every room in the home in form factors as small as the palm of the hand.” This is possible by leveraging the power of WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E to make speed up and fortify home network.

2020 has proven the importance of a reliable home WiFi network with the rise in work and education from home. Qualcomm claims that they are “meeting the challenge to provide corner-to-corner Gigabit wireless performance, in an effort to ensure every meeting is productive, every classroom is engaged, and every device is connected.” Phil Solis, head researcher at IDC, states that “Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms are critical to enabling WiFi access point vendors to provide the range, data rates, and capacity now required in many homes.” The new platform can also enable high performance and efficiency than previous generations of products could not accomplish.



The Qualcomm Immersive Home Platforms will be included in two different lineups, the 310 and 210 series. The 310 series has an “Advanced 8-stream Tri-Band” configuration that supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands for WiFi 6 and 6E. The 210 series will be a 6-stream WiFi 6 configuration supporting the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. No matter the configurations, Qualcomm aims for these platforms to drive the future of the smart home. With their high performance, efficiency, and “Ultra-low latency,” there is also the possibility of mobile gaming and wireless VR /AR.



