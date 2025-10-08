CATEGORIES
Qualcomm Acquires Arduino, Launches UNO Q To Supercharge Edge AI IoT Developers

by Aaron LeongWednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:42 AM EDT
In a major shake-up to the hobbyist and professional electronics world, chip giant Qualcomm announced its intent to acquire Arduino, the beloved Italian open-source hardware and software company best known for the UNO and Nano. Unveiled earlier this week, the acquisition is set to inject Qualcomm's Dragonwing AI and computing platform into the hands of Arduino’s massive community of over 33 million active users.

Since the early 2000s, Arduino boards have been the cornerstone of the maker movement, serving as simple, affordable, and open-source ways for anyone to learn about and build electronic projects, from blinking LEDs to complex robotics. With this purchase (along with recent additions like Edge Impulse and Foundries,io), Qualcomm’s solidifies its effort to build a "full-stack edge platform," essentially making it easier for inventors, students, and startups to rapidly prototype and scale smart devices with AI built-in.

That said, Arduino is insistent that the core idealogy behind its ecosystem will remain intact. It seems that Qualcomm will allow the company to retain its independent brand, tools, and open-source mission, continuing to support a wide range of microcontrollers and microprocessors from multiple vendors. So perhaps the open-source community can breathe a sigh of relief despite this corporate take-over.

qualcomm arduino uno1

The first product from this new marriage is the Arduino UNO Q, a next-gen single-board computer that drastically ups the ante on performance. Unlike previous Arduinos, the UNO Q features a dual-brain architecture: it pairs a high-performance, Linux Debian-capable Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 processor with a real-time microcontroller. This hybrid design is meant to bridge the gap between simple, real-time control (like a traditional microcontroller) and complex computing tasks (like running Linux OS and AI models, for example). 

In conjunction with this fresh hardware, Arduino is also launching the Arduino App Lab integrated development environment (IDE). This new IDE is designed to unify different coding workflows, such as Real-Time OS, Linux, Python, and AI flows, into a single, simpler interface. Crucially, the App Lab will integrate with the Edge Impulse AI model development platform, which allows developers to build, fine-tune, and deploy AI models for tasks like object recognition and anomaly detection more efficiently.

Qualcomm’s Group General Manager Nakul Duggal emphasized that this move is about democratizing access to advanced computing and AI tools for the global developer community. The idea is that by leveraging Arduino's vast, accessible ecosystem, Qualcomm will gain loyalty among next generation builders and ensure its chips are at the heart of tomorrow's smart devices. 
