Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Brand For Intelligent IoT, Networking And More





If you are reading this, there's a pretty good chance that you are already familiar with Qualcomm's Snapdragon branding. Snapdragon is the dominant mobile chip platform in Android-based smartphones and Arm-based Copilot+ PCs, with solutions running the gamut from flagship silicon (we're looking at you, Snapdragon 8 Elite ) to entry-level chips, along with multiple solutions in between. Well, get ready to familiarize yourself with a new and separate brand, Dragonwing.





What is Dragonwing, exactly? Straight to the point, it's a rebranding play on the enterprise and edge AI side of the equation, for better product recognition and clearer diversification from Qualcomm's Snapdragon portfolio. While not a perfect comparison, it's somewhat similar to how Intel separates its Xeon chip lineup for the data center to its consumer-focused Core CPU products.





"We have an amazing suite of products, and while you may be familiar with the Snapdragon brand portfolio, you may not know that we have a whole suite of products outside of Snapdragon. We thought it was time to bring a unique identity to this product portfolio and clearly articulate the value proposition for customers," Qualcomm explained in a blog post.









To be clear, Snapdragon is not going anywhere—it remains Qualcomm's consumer-focused brand for mobile and various compute solutions (like Snapdragon X ). Additionally, Qualcomm says Dragonwing "isn't just a name," but also a "promise to drive transformation and elevate industry growth." We'll see exactly what that entails as time goes on, but broadly speaking, the Dragonwing brand will attach itself to Qualcomm's industry and embedded IoT, enterprise, and networking products.





The Dragonwing logo and colorway are also a little different from Snapdragon. It features a stylized dragon icon that is supposed to symbolize "ascension, power, and acceleration," and is draped in "influential purple." Why purple? Qualcomm wanted to infuse its "innovative blue and Snapdragon's bold red" color schemes, and when you mix blue and red, you get purple.









For now, Qualcomm is only sharing details about the rebranding effort itself and not any actual new products, though it did tease some high-level details. To that end, Dragonwing will comprise things like industrial robots and cameras. to industrial handhelds and drones, among a wide array of other enterprise and business-level solutions.





"With Dragonwing products, companies can unlock smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency, and faster time-to-market. This is crucial for industries like energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing, and telecom, enabling businesses to expand into new opportunities, extend their competitive edge and win in evolving markets," Qualcomm said





We could venture a guess on what's coming based on Qualcomm's existing enterprise and networking portfolio, but will wait for Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month (March 3-7), which is where the Dragonwing brand will make its debut, followed by more product announcements at Embedded World (March 11-13).