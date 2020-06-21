CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunSunday, June 21, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT

NVIDIA Engineer Releases Vulkan Driver For Raspberry Pi That Runs Quake 3 At Over 100 FPS

quake 3 pi

Martin Thomas is an NVIDIA engineer, and he has concocted something very cool that fans of retro games will appreciate. He has taken a cheap Raspberry Pi 3B+ and used it to create a machine that is capable of running VkQuake3 at over 100 fps. To get the game to run at that frame rate on the basic Pi hardware, Thomas used the new low-level RPi-VK-Driver.

Quake 3 fans and Raspberry Pi tinkerers who want to build a machine to run the game themselves can do so since the driver used is publicly available on GitHub. The RPi-VK-Driver v1.0 can be downloaded directly from GitHub and installed using the steps below:

  • Run install.sh in the rpi-vk-driver folder
  • Run install.sh (as root) in the Vulkan-Loader folder
  • Run raspi-config (as root) 3a) Set GL driver to Full KMS 3b) set memory split to 128 (optional) 3c) set boot mode to the console (optional, but preferred)

The driver instructions do note that if the boot mode is set to Desktop, users will need to switch tty console for modesetting to work using ctrl+alt+f1. If that step isn't taken, the system won't allow users to do display modesetting, returning to the Desktop is achieved using ctrl+alt+f7.

The vkQuake3 v1.0 software to run Quake 3 on the Raspberry Pi hardware can be downloaded from GitHub. Those wanting to build their own Pi Quake rig will need to own Quake III Arena, which can be purchased at Steam for $14.99. Some of the game files have to be copied from the Steam installation to run the game.

The Raspberry Pi 3+ used for this project isn't the latest version of the Pi on the market. In May, the Raspberry Pi 4 debuted with 8 GB of RAM slotting in the line along with the 2 GB and 4 GB existing options. A 64-bit Raspbian OS beta launched at the same time to take advantage of the extra RAM.



Tags:  Gaming, Quake III, Raspberry Pi, (nasdaq:nvda)
Via:  Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms