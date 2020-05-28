CATEGORIES
by Paul Lilly
Thursday, May 28, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT

Raspberry Pi 4 Gets Ripped With 8GB RAM, 64-Bit Raspbian OS Beta

Raspberry Pi 4
Do you know what makes a pie better? More filling, of course! The same concept applies to the Raspberry Pi, only in this case, instead of adding more blueberries or strawberries or whatever your filling of choice might be, the Raspberry Pi Foundation beefed up its latest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with double the amount of RAM at the top end.

Now potential buyers have three memory options when purchasing a Raspberry Pi Model B—2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of RAM, the latter option being the new one.

To accommodate the 8GB memory package, The Raspberry Pi Foundation had to reposition some of the onboard power supply components, as outfitting the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 8GB of RAM requires "slightly higher peak currents." There is also a new switcher next to the USB-C power connector.

"While this was a necessary change, it ended up costing us a three-month slip, as COVID-19 disrupted the supply of inductors from the Far East," the Raspberry Pi Foundation stated in a blog post announcing the upgraded memory option.

Raspberry Pi 4

Otherwise, this is the same Raspberry Pi 4 Model B as the 4GB and 2GB versions—it uses the same Broadcom BCM2711 SoC (Arm Cortex-A72 clocked at 1.5GHz) and sports the same connectivity options and features (Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 40-pin GPIO header, 2x micro HDMI, and the list goes on).

"If you’re a power user, intending to compile and link large pieces of software or run heavy server workloads, or you simply want to be able to have even more browser tabs open at once, this is definitely the Raspberry Pi for you," the Raspberry Pi Foundation says.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B with 8GB of RAM is available now for $75.

In order to map all 8GB of RAM into the address space of a single process, a 64-bit operating system is needed. As such, the Raspberry Pi Foundation also announced the release of an early beta of its own 64-bit Raspbian OS, which it is now calling Raspberry Pi OS. The 64-bit version contains the same set of applications and the same desktop environment as the 32-bit build, but is built against the Debian arm64 port.




Via: Raspberry Pi Foundation
