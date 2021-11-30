Score PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Up To Half Off As Awesome Cyber Monday Deals Linger





Cyber Monday is technically over, but let's keep that a secret from retailers that continue to offer discounts. Not that it truly matters—Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer single-day events, and this time of the year has turned into a season of savings. As such, you can still find a bunch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X games on sale, some of which are discounted by 50 percent or even more.





The downside, of course, is that actually finding a PS5 or Xbox Series X console in stock is a difficult task. Proposed legislation could eventually help a bit by banning bots from shopping on behalf of scalpers, but realistically it's not going to solve the problem between now and Christmas (assuming it passes).





Fortunately, console restocks continue to take place. To that end, there is evidence to suggest Target will be kicking off its biggest PS5 restock to date. It will vary by location, but some stores will purportedly 100 or more PS5 consoles for grabs, which the retailer will sell online for local pick-up.





If you already own a PS5 or Xbox Series X, then congrats on your purchase. That was the hard part. The easy part is saving money on games because there are a whole lot of them that are on sale right now. Here's a look...

We will continue to monitor the deals scene throughout the holiday season (and beyond) and will pass on any compelling bargains we find. Which is our way of saying, bookmark us here at HotHardware and visit us daily!