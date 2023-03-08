Unique PS5 SSD Cooler Utilizes Airflow From Main Fan To Allegedly Cut Temps In Half

It's exactly what it looks like: a replacement vented cover for the PS5's SSD bay, along with a heatsink attached to a single heatpipe that leads to a small copper finstack, not unlike what you might see inside a gaming laptop. The heatpipe is curved to match the shape of the game console, and the finstack sits right in front of the intake, near the PlayStation's primary fan.









It's a pretty clever design that Graugear says can reduce temperatures of the M.2 SSD by half. We don't really have any reason to doubt that claim; going from basically-zero cooling to a full heatsink-and-heatpipe assembly must surely be a big improvement. The creators say it is "perfectly fit" for high-performance NVMe drives, and that it is compatible with both single and double-sided M.2 drives.





Our only concern would be that the M.2 SSD's finstack, being placed by the intake such that it is, could reduce the ability of the PS5 to cool itself otherwise. While the original models of PlayStation 5 had a truly gratuitous, over-engineered cooling system, newer hardware revisions have continually reduced the size of the heatsink in an attempt to cut costs in the face of a weakening economy.







Having cool intake air passing through the SSD heatsink might worsen cooling elsewhere.

