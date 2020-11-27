Don’t Get Banned By Sony For Trying To Buy A PlayStation 5 PS Plus Game Collection





Yesterday, thousands of PlayStation accounts were banned, primarily in Hong Kong, in what has been dubbed the “SIE Thanksgiving Day Massacre.” Initially these accounts did not have an obvious reason for being banned, but ultimately it was found that they all had a recent receipt for Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection in common. Sony's PlayStation Plus Collection is meant for new PlayStation 5 owners looking to score some great PS4 games as part of their new subscription.

Thousands of PSN accounts have been banned, and according to community discussions, these accounts are concentrated in HK(@PlayStationHK ), and have in common the receipt of Sony's PS Collection service for PS Plus, which contains serveral PS4 games for free. pic.twitter.com/ECWPRgVuO2 — 王之乎 (@zhihuwong) November 26, 2020





Right now, Sony has not officially responded to any of the complaints about account bans or made any official statement about the loophole. For the banned accounts, it appears that PS4 users who bought the games got up to a 2-month ban, whereas some PS5 accounts that were selling the games have reportedly received permanent bans. Perhaps trying to cheat Sony is not the best way to get new games, as it could end up ruining your holiday gaming season.