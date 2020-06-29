CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunMonday, June 29, 2020, 03:20 PM EDT

Sony Celebrates 10 Years Of PlayStation Plus With Surprise Bonus Game For July

psp games july

Sony is celebrating PlayStation Plus, which launched on June 29, 2010. While taking time to thank everyone who supported PlayStation Plus over the last decade, several new games are also being added to the service. The new games available for PS Plus members lands on July 7 and are available until August 3.

The first of the games is a very popular one: NBA 2K20. This game is interesting because it was more than a typical basketball simulator offering players an open-world neighborhood that allowed them to explore and play together. The game also has an upgraded motion engine, advanced shooting controls, a dribble size-up system, and lots more. This is one of the most popular entries in the NBA 2K franchise to date.

psp decade

Another game being offered is Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. This game follows Lara Croft as she traces a mystery that makes her a target of an organization known as Trinity. The game has Lara trying to find a powerful artifact before Trinity can get hands-on it. The trail leads Croft to search for the Lost City of Kitezh.

Another game is called Erica, a unique game that is a feature-length cinematic experience that is part Hollywood movie and part video game. This game has real actors and puts players in the perspective of Erica, who is a young woman with nightmares of her father's murder. The choices players make in the game influences how the game develops with multiple endings to enjoy.

Sony has also announced that it will be offering a free PlayStation 4 theme later this week to celebrate the 10th birthday of the service. Gamers who haven't yet tried PlayStation Plus will also be able to experience the service during a free online multiplayer weekend that starts July 4 and runs through July 5 at 11:59 PM.

In other interesting PlayStation news, Sony recently announced a PlayStation Bug Bounty program that could pay out $50,000 for critical vulnerabilities.



Tags:  Gaming, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Plus
Via:  PlayStation
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms