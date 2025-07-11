Pro Basketball Player Known For His Moves On The Court Travels Into Trouble Over Alleged Ransomware Scheme

Russian professional basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, known for his moves on the court, has found himself in an entirely different kind of court facing accusations of being a ransomware negotiator. The 26-year-old, who once graced the NCAA courts at Penn State and most recently played for Moscow's MBA-MAI, was arrested at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport on June 21 at the behest of the United States.
According to the arrest warrant, Kasatkin is wanted in the U.S. on charges of "conspiracy to commit computer fraud" and "computer fraud conspiracy." The U.S. alleges he acted as a negotiator for a ransomware gang responsible for attacking nearly 900 companies, including two federal agencies, between 2020 and 2022. While the specific gang wasn't named by U.S. authorities, the description strongly points towards the notorious Conti ransomware group.
However, Kasatkin's legal team is dribbling hard against the accusations. His lawyer, Frédéric Bélot, insists on his client's innocence, painting a picture of a man utterly bewildered by technology. Bélot stated, "he bought a second-hand computer. He did absolutely nothing." The lawyer further adds that Kasatkin is " useless with computers and can't even install an application." The defense suggests the computer was either already hacked or sold to Kasatkin by a hacker looking for a digital decoy.
Meanwhile, concerns are being raised about Kasatkin's physical well-being in detention, with Bélot claiming that the accused has lost six kilograms due to a lack of proper facilities for an athlete. "He has no chair in his cell, no access to a room or a sports field," the lawyer lamented, arguing that his continued detention jeopardizes his career.
Kasatkin, who reportedly arrived in France with his fiancée whom he had just proposed to, denies all allegations and is currently being held in extradition custody, with a Paris court having rejected his bail request. According to the office of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Embassy in Paris is also dealing with the issue of Kasatkin's detention, demanding consular access for the accused.
At the time of writing, the U.S. Justice Department hasn't released information about its investigation. Kasatkin averaged 6 points last season with Moscow’s MBA-MBAI. The team announced his departure on July 3 after four years with the club.