Pro Basketball Player Known For His Moves On The Court Travels Into Trouble Over Alleged Ransomware Scheme





According to the arrest warrant, Kasatkin is wanted in the U.S. on charges of "conspiracy to commit computer fraud" and "computer fraud conspiracy." The U.S. alleges he acted as a negotiator for a ransomware gang responsible for attacking nearly 900 companies, including two federal agencies, between 2020 and 2022. While the specific gang wasn't named by U.S. authorities, the description strongly points towards the notorious Conti ransomware group





Kasatkin while playing guard for Penn State (Credit: PSU)



Kasatkin, who reportedly arrived in France with his fiancée whom he had just proposed to, denies all allegations and is currently being held in extradition custody, with a Paris court having rejected his bail request. According to the office of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Russian Embassy in Paris is also dealing with the issue of Kasatkin's detention, demanding consular access for the accused.





At the time of writing, the U.S. Justice Department hasn't released information about its investigation . Kasatkin averaged 6 points last season with Moscow’s MBA-MBAI. The team announced his departure on July 3 after four years with the club.





Photo credit: Vyacheslav Bukharov