Top Presidents Day Tech Deals: Microsoft Surface Headphones $111, Big Discounts On 4K TVs





Did you strike out on Valentine's Day and end up with the usual bouquet of flowers and chocolates, rather than snazzy tech gear? Well hey, enjoy the heck out of your candy, then take matters into your own hands by shopping for a new 4K television, a set of Microsoft Surface Headphones as shown above, or anything else that happens to be on sale for Presidents Day. Here are some highlights.





Microsoft Surface Headphones, because why not pamper your ears while firing up your favorite playlist? You don't have to spend a fortune, either—it's available for just $110.99 at Woot (owned by Amazon). Not only is that reasonable price to pay for a decent set of headphones, it is the lowest these have ever been. We'll kick things off with the, because why not pamper your ears while firing up your favorite playlist? You don't have to spend a fortune, either—it's available for just(owned by Amazon). Not only is that reasonable price to pay for a decent set of headphones, it is the lowest these have ever been.





This is the first-gen model, which debuted at $349 (and normally sells for $249). It is an excellent headset that sounds great, is comfortable to wear, and offers active noise cancellation, in a wireless package. It also features touch controls.









UGreen HiTune Bluetooth Earbuds for (15% Off). That is not a gigantic discount, but these earbuds are already reasonably priced. If you prefer to use earbuds instead of earphones, you can snag a set offor $30.59 at Amazon (15% Off). That is not a gigantic discount, but these earbuds are already reasonably priced.





Never heard of UGreen? These earbuds are a popular pick, no doubt due in large part to the value proposition. They are sitting pretty with a 4.5 star rating (out of 5 stars) from 4,848 user votes on Amazon. The feature active noise cancellation courtesy of Qualcomm's cVc 8.0 tech, along with support for aptX lossless audio, and Bluetooth 5.0.





A single charge is rated to deliver up to 9 hours of battery life, and 27 hours if you factor in the charging case. Other features include touch controls, and a support for Twin and Mono modes—you can use each earbud independently, if you want.

Score A Big Screen 4K Smart TV At A Hefty Discount For Presidents Day





Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV Edition model, on sale for $449.99 at Amazon (18% off). It used to be that a 65-inch TV would cost and arm, leg, and maybe even your first born, but that is no longer case these days—they've come down in price in recent years.

Super Bowl is done and over with, but there are still discounted TVs available. One of them is anmodel, on sale for(18% off). It used to be that a 65-inch TV would cost and arm, leg, and maybe even your first born, but that is no longer case these days—they've come down in price in recent years.





Being a Fire Edition model, you have access to smart features built into the set, to stream hundreds of thousands of shows and moves. Surfing is easy, too—it comes a voice-controlled remote with Alexa support. The icing on the cake is HDR support, also included here.





Some other TV deals...