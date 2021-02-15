CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyMonday, February 15, 2021, 01:00 PM EDT

Top Presidents Day Tech Deals: Microsoft Surface Headphones $111, Big Discounts On 4K TVs

Microsoft Surface Headphones
Did you strike out on Valentine's Day and end up with the usual bouquet of flowers and chocolates, rather than snazzy tech gear? Well hey, enjoy the heck out of your candy, then take matters into your own hands by shopping for a new 4K television, a set of Microsoft Surface Headphones as shown above, or anything else that happens to be on sale for Presidents Day. Here are some highlights.

We'll kick things off with the Microsoft Surface Headphones, because why not pamper your ears while firing up your favorite playlist? You don't have to spend a fortune, either—it's available for just $110.99 at Woot (owned by Amazon). Not only is that reasonable price to pay for a decent set of headphones, it is the lowest these have ever been.

This is the first-gen model, which debuted at $349 (and normally sells for $249). It is an excellent headset that sounds great, is comfortable to wear, and offers active noise cancellation, in a wireless package. It also features touch controls.


If you prefer to use earbuds instead of earphones, you can snag a set of UGreen HiTune Bluetooth Earbuds for $30.59 at Amazon (15% Off). That is not a gigantic discount, but these earbuds are already reasonably priced.

Never heard of UGreen? These earbuds are a popular pick, no doubt due in large part to the value proposition. They are sitting pretty with a 4.5 star rating (out of 5 stars) from 4,848 user votes on Amazon. The feature active noise cancellation courtesy of Qualcomm's cVc 8.0 tech, along with support for aptX lossless audio, and Bluetooth 5.0.

A single charge is rated to deliver up to 9 hours of battery life, and 27 hours if you factor in the charging case. Other features include touch controls, and a support for Twin and Mono modes—you can use each earbud independently, if you want.

Score A Big Screen 4K Smart TV At A Hefty Discount For Presidents Day


Super Bowl is done and over with, but there are still discounted TVs available. One of them is an Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV Edition model, on sale for $449.99 at Amazon (18% off). It used to be that a 65-inch TV would cost and arm, leg, and maybe even your first born, but that is no longer case these days—they've come down in price in recent years.

Being a Fire Edition model, you have access to smart features built into the set, to stream hundreds of thousands of shows and moves. Surfing is easy, too—it comes a voice-controlled remote with Alexa support. The icing on the cake is HDR support, also included here.

Some other TV deals...

Save On Amazon Fire HD Tablets And Other Electronics

Amazon Fire HD Tablet

Outside of discounts on headphones, earbuds, and smart TVs, there are also bargains to be had on a range of Fire HD tablets and other electronics. For example, the Fire HD 8 Tablet shown above is on sale for $64.99 at Amazon (save $25). It features an 8-inch HD display powered by quad-core processor clocked at 2GHz.

Other specs include 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Amazon rates the battery life at up to 12 hours, though obviously it will vary based on your usage habits. All in all, though, the Fire HD line is an affordable range of Android tablets.

Here are a few other noteworthy deals...
Did you score a nifty discount this weekend? Feel free to brag about it in the comments section below, and happy shopping!
