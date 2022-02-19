CATEGORIES
Presidents Day Deals Bring Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, Buds And More For Hundreds Off

With the upcoming Presidents Day holiday upcoming, may retailers are offering up a varied array of deals on some popular products. We've found a bunch of solid deals on mobile devices and accessories from Samsung in particular that we think you'll like on Amazon.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 256 GB edition is $100 off on Amazon (pictured above). The S21 SE is a solid device and could be a nice upgrade if you've held onto a previous-gen device for a few years. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 12MP Ultra-Wide, an 8 MB Telephoto cameras, a 32MP Selfie Camera, and a 4500 mAh battery. Another benefit is that the S21 includes the four years of Android OS Upgrades that Samsung has promised for newer model phones. It is the mainstream predecessor to the S22, which we reviewed here.

buds live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with ANC

Next, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling. These buds come with a charging case and are available in four colors, though as of this writing, white is not available, and 12mm bass enhanced tone play speaker drivers. The earbuds also come with active noise canceling, a rather nice feature if you want to drown out the arguing neighbors through your thin apartment walls or the drone of a jet engine while on a flight. Get them for $99.99 on Amazon, $70 off.
Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds. These Bluetooth earbuds offer Active Noise Cancelation and a low-profile design. They have three microphones with ambient noise reduction to make calls audibly clearer to the listener. They also have Auto Switch capability, which allows these headphones to detect what Galaxy device you're actively using at the time and swap the audio to the appropriate device. These are $40 off on Amazon right now, making them $109.99.

There are, of course, more many more Samsung deals available at Amazon at the moment. You can check out more of them below:
