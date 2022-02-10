Samsung One-Ups Google By Committing To 4 Years Of Android OS Upgrades







Hot on the heels of Google's February security patch, Samsung's statement included that both One UI and Android OS on select devices in its Galaxy line-up would be kept up to date for users for up to four generations. The February security patch was the last update that the Google Pixel 3 device will receive . The devices planned for the support are Galaxy S, Z, and A series smartphones and tablets. The method of delivery from Samsung looks to be through partners and its One UI system. In addition to these devices, Samsung also stated that Wear OS and One UI Watch will also receive the four years of updates.









Galaxy S Series S22, S22+, S22 Ultra S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE Any upcoming S devices

Galaxy Z Series Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Any upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A Series Any upcoming A series devices

Galaxy Tablets S8, S8+, S8 Ultra Any upcoming Tab S series devices

Galaxy Watch Watch4, Watch4 Classic Any upcoming Watch series devices







"Today we are taking our commitment to innovation one step further with up to four generations of One UI upgrades to ensure our users enjoy the best possible mobile experience for longer." President & Head of MX Business at Samsung said in the announcement





Okay Google, the ball's now in your court...

