Top President's Day Deals On Dell And ASUS Laptops, Beats, Samsung Galaxy S21 And More

Whether you are looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for that special someone who is into technology, or trying to strike a deal for yourself among the discounted hardware for President's Day, this is a good weekend to shop. There are lots of sale items, including Dell's swank XPS 13 (7390) laptop you see above.





Dell XPS 13 7390 is on sale for Theis on sale for $1,394.49 at Amazon (save $405.50), by way of a marketplace seller (it qualifies for Prime shipping). This is a previous generation laptop, though don't let that make you overlook this laptop—it's a sleek and powerful machine boasting a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen with a 4K resolution, powered by a still-powerful Intel Core i7-10710U processor and 16GB of RAM. It also features a capacious 1TB solid state drive.





In short, the XPS 13 7390 is a premium laptop with excellent build quality and fast all-around performance, and it is available at a hefty 23 percent discount. Good stuff.

Save 19% On Dell's Gaming G3 15 3500 Laptop





Dell Gaming G3 15 3500 for $749.98 at Amazon (save $180.01) right now. This is the latest model, and it features a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great pick for esports. If you are looking for something a bit more affordable and with gaming chops, you are in luck. You can score afor(save $180.01) right now. This is the latest model, and it features a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great pick for esports.





Underneath the hood it wields a Core i5-10300H Comet Lake processor, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. More RAM would be nice, but it is hard to complain at this price (and you could add another 8GB module easily enough, as there is an open SO-DIMM slot). And as for the GPU, while it will not always be able to take full advantage of a 120Hz refresh rate, it is certainly capable of pushing high framerates well above 60 fps in some less demanding games.











If neither one of these do it for you, here are some other laptop deals....



Save Big On Beats Headphones, Tablets And Smartphones





Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones can be bought for $135.48 at Amazon (save $64.74) right now. This is the latest model, and it is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of music playback before needing to be charged. And when that time comes, Fast Fuel charging technology allows you to generate 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging. It is not just laptops that are on sale, there are also discounts on smartphones, tablets, and earphones. As shown above, thecan be bought for(save $64.74) right now. This is the latest model, and it is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of music playback before needing to be charged. And when that time comes, Fast Fuel charging technology allows you to generate 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging.





This is one of the more affordable headsets within Apple's Beats lineup. It sports adjustable, cushioned earcups for comfort, and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. And speaking of Android...













Galaxy S21 5G, and it is on sale for (save $100). To summarize our One of the best smartphones on the market at the moment is Samsung's excellent, and it is on sale for $699.99 at Amazon (save $100). To summarize our review of that device , it delivers a "boatload of features and the latest Snapdragon 888 mobile platform technologies at a very competitive price point." You can expect excellent all-around performance, a beautiful AMOLED display, and solid camera performance.





Some other notable deals in audio and mobile hardware....