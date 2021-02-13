CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillySaturday, February 13, 2021, 11:16 AM EDT

Top President's Day Deals On Dell And ASUS Laptops, Beats, Samsung Galaxy S21 And More

Dell XPS 13
Whether you are looking for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift for that special someone who is into technology, or trying to strike a deal for yourself among the discounted hardware for President's Day, this is a good weekend to shop. There are lots of sale items, including Dell's swank XPS 13 (7390) laptop you see above.

The Dell XPS 13 7390 is on sale for $1,394.49 at Amazon (save $405.50), by way of a marketplace seller (it qualifies for Prime shipping). This is a previous generation laptop, though don't let that make you overlook this laptop—it's a sleek and powerful machine boasting a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen with a 4K resolution, powered by a still-powerful Intel Core i7-10710U processor and 16GB of RAM. It also features a capacious 1TB solid state drive.

In short, the XPS 13 7390 is a premium laptop with excellent build quality and fast all-around performance, and it is available at a hefty 23 percent discount. Good stuff.

Save 19% On Dell's Gaming G3 15 3500 Laptop


If you are looking for something a bit more affordable and with gaming chops, you are in luck. You can score a Dell Gaming G3 15 3500 for $749.98 at Amazon (save $180.01) right now. This is the latest model, and it features a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great pick for esports.

Underneath the hood it wields a Core i5-10300H Comet Lake processor, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. More RAM would be nice, but it is hard to complain at this price (and you could add another 8GB module easily enough, as there is an open SO-DIMM slot). And as for the GPU, while it will not always be able to take full advantage of a 120Hz refresh rate, it is certainly capable of pushing high framerates well above 60 fps in some less demanding games.


If neither one of these do it for you, here are some other laptop deals....

Save Big On Beats Headphones, Tablets And Smartphones


It is not just laptops that are on sale, there are also discounts on smartphones, tablets, and earphones. As shown above, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones can be bought for $135.48 at Amazon (save $64.74) right now. This is the latest model, and it is rated to deliver up to 40 hours of music playback before needing to be charged. And when that time comes, Fast Fuel charging technology allows you to generate 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging.

This is one of the more affordable headsets within Apple's Beats lineup. It sports adjustable, cushioned earcups for comfort, and it is compatible with both iOS and Android. And speaking of Android...

Samsung Galaxy S21

One of the best smartphones on the market at the moment is Samsung's excellent Galaxy S21 5G, and it is on sale for $699.99 at Amazon (save $100). To summarize our review of that device, it delivers a "boatload of features and the latest Snapdragon 888 mobile platform technologies at a very competitive price point." You can expect excellent all-around performance, a beautiful AMOLED display, and solid camera performance.

Some other notable deals in audio and mobile hardware....
Also don't forget that Steam's Lunar New Year sale is in effect as well, in case you are more interested in discounts on games and software. Happy shopping!
Tags:  deals, Dell, Asus, Samsung, Apple

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms