Preorder Thrustmaster's Ferrari 488 GT3 Racing Wheel Add-On To Dominate The Track





Thrustmaster is introducing a new add-on racing wheel to its collection known as the Ferrari 488 GT3 Wheel Add-On. Inspired by Ferrari’s very successful 488 GT3 racing car, the wheel is an exact 1:1 replica of the steering wheel found on the real GT3 race car, sporting a carbon fiber finish. The wheel is compatible with current and future Thrustmaster wheelbases and is compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles.

The wheel itself measures 12.2 inches in overall diameter, with two grips on either side for holding the wheel. The wheel includes 11 buttons in total, as well as a single D-pad and 4 rotary controllers for assigning key bindings in-game. As a result of the wheel’s modeling after the real GT3 race car, the buttons, and the button labels are all identical to the real wheel, giving it added realism compared to other wheels. However, some buttons won’t be fully replicable in-game for obvious reasons, like the A/C button or the drink button.







